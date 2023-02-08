It's been 20 years since the 'metrosexual' was coined: where is he now?

Twenty years ago, the worlds of media and advertising merged to describe men of the moment as “metrosexual”.

A 2003 New York Times piece titled Metrosexuals Come Out by Warren St John referred to the reign of males who could specify Grey Goose over Ketel One for their vodka martinis – men like Justin Timberlake, Hugh Jackman, and Ben Affleck, who looked liked they bought Clinique and chose to have a male Brazilian wax.

The metrosexual movement reached fever pitch on the soccer pitch – as it claimed David Beckham as the king of the metrosexuals – “The ultimate metrosexual male is David Beckham," wrote the Dublin Evening at the time.

Of course, the trend seems quaint now – the idea of men using soap is one we’re comfortable with, and the metro seems retro, as we champion Harry Styles in sparkling piñata outfits and figure out that gender was a hoax all along.

But in 2003, before the TikTok generation swept aside all of our rules of grooming and skincare to the dustbin of history with their opalescent nails, there had never been a man like this before.

But where did he come from? What did we want from him? And how did the metrosexual lead to the demisexual, ubersexual, neosexual, and the rise of manscaping? Let’s open the closet and find out.

How do you spot a metrosexual?

The Times categorised metrosexuals as “straight urban men willing to embrace their feminine sides” – studying them with the same curiosity and attention observed by National Geographic for previously uncontacted tribes.

The term ‘metrosexual’ sounds like some kind of underground deviant, but they were anything but – superbly coiffed, impeccably scented, $300 jeans-wearing men who were coaxed out of their glass closets by the marketing industry (or by their mates who recognised them as being a bit fancy).

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images He posed for Attitude, he braided his hair, and got a pedicure – Beckham was the original metrosexual.

Where did the term come from?

The term was invented a decade before the movement really took off. Gay writer Mark Simpson coined the term in his 1994 essay for Salon.com, mocking capitalism’s embrace (nay, chokehold) on the modern male.

In his essay, Simpson scoffed at the pieties of modern marketing – how they could market anything to anyone. They eventually proved him right, as the beauty industry co-opted the term as their next buzzword of choice.

”The typical metrosexual is a young man with money to spend, living in or within easy reach of a metropolis - because that's where all the best shops, clubs, gyms and hairdressers are,” Simpson wrote.

“He might be officially gay, straight or bisexual, but this is utterly immaterial because he has clearly taken himself as his own love object and pleasure as his sexual preference.”

Instagram Harry Styles is our emblem of the modern man – a modern melange of Bowie and Dandy that blends all trends.

In 2003 the term was named Mirriam-Webster’s word of the year. Now it’s laughably passé, but also very funny. As Pepsi and Kendall Jenner know, ad campaigns do not have an instinct for posterity: it’s du jour or die.

But in 1993, choosing a Calvin Klein T-shirt was enough to make you the subject of that generation’s media McCarthy trials: the question whether this man might be a metrosexual, a homosexual, or whether they simply get lost on their way on the way back to the cave.

Who was the prime example?

Once upon a time, when we liked our men to solve things by punching one another, and we found the idea of footballers using cologne or James Bond sporting a Sunspel polo very confusing.

Then Beckham came along.

Rugged, handsome, and redolent with eau de Spice – when men (both gay and straight) found they were done loving Beckham for his football, they had enough left over that they wanted to love his hair, his scent, and his piercings to boot. He was the prime exemplar, and for many still is.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images Beckham was the poster boy of the metrosexual moment – and savvy Mad Men capitalised on his sex appeal.

What’s the legacy of the metrosexual?

In 2023, it’s hard to imagine how it must have felt to be defined by your use of hair gel or choice of pedicure – or you could simply ask Harry Styles.

Still, the impacts of the movement reverberate, and ideal beauty and fashion standards will always be on trend. As Simpson wrote in a 2003 essay of the metrosexual’s rise:

“In the west today, the male body is increasingly only as successful as it is desirable. In a mediated, consumerist, post-feminist, frankly rather decadent world, male vanity, once a ticket to mockery is now not only a ticket to celebrity - it's a method of survival.”