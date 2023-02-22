Harry Says: The case for powder blue eyeshadow

Harriet Pudney is a beauty aficionado and former Stuff journalist who lives in Melbourne.

OPINION: Horror movies can be a lot of things: frightening, disgusting, anxiety-inducing, hilarious, repulsive. I love them. I’ve been watching scary movies through my fingers since I was about 11.

It took me a whole school holidays to watch Jaws because I had to keep pausing it when I got too scared. But as a genre, they’re not usually inspiring on an aesthetic level.

So when I saw Ti West’s X late last year, I was surprised to find myself thinking, “You know what, that’s a look.” Set in 1970s Texas and filmed in Whanganui, X stars Mia Goth as an adult performer with dreams of mainstream stardom. She looks stunning - she’s Mia Goth, and that woman has a hell of a face, even when covered in blood.

But I was most interested in her eye makeup. Matte powder blue eyeshadow is applied in a beautiful rounded shape right up to her brow bone.

There’s no dimension or contour, no sign of the very careful shading we’ve all mastered in the last decade or so. It’s just colour: punchy yet pastel, smooth and impactful.

And because X filmed in New Zealand, I was exactly one degree of separation from the woman who created this newly iconic look.

Sarah Rubano has worked in film for years, doing both special effects and classic makeup on everything from the Narnia films to District 9 to Spider Man 2.

A24 Mia Goth as Maxine in X.

But she says she’s never got so many messages and emails as she did about the blue eyeshadow in X.

“My social media just exploded with the question,” she says. “It’s a Stila liquid eyeshadow set and blended with powder shadows.”

Rubano puts the response down to the striking shape and also to the clean, youthful nature of the rest of the look.

“We kept the skin really dewy and fresh, rosy blush on the apples of cheeks, and then of course the freckles.”

That freshness was the right choice visually, but it was also a practical concern. Goth plays two characters in X, and her other one, Pearl, required six hours in the special effects chair.

The Maxine look had to be much more straightforward; Rubano even applied her signature freckles through a stencil for speed and consistency.

I was personally thrilled to hear this.

If a veteran makeup artist considers a look to be pure ease, a throw-on-and-go classic, it’s possible I may be able to achieve it with the upper reaches of my middling skills.

Try: Huda Beauty Colour Block Palette $49, Sephora Collection Special Effect Liquid Eyeshadow $25, Mecca Max 90s Kid shadow $11, L’Oreal Paris Pro XXL Lift Mascara $37, Stila Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow $49, Stay All Day Dual-Ended Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner $62.

While the Something Blue shade of the Stila liquid eyeshadow doesn’t look to be available in New Zealand, you could get a similar look with the Sephora Collection Special Effect Liquid Eyeshadow, $25, or a careful application of the Mecca Max 90s Kid, $11.

If you’re thinking more liner than shadow, Stila makes a dual-ended liner which includes a similar blue for $62. Lovers of green will enjoy the same brand’s Dynamic shade of their liquid eyeshadow, $49, or you could go the Huda Beauty Colour Block Palette in the blue and green, $49. Whatever you do, top it off with a generous serve of the L’Oreal Paris Pro XXL Lift Mascara, $37. New and excellent.

Fair play if you decide this look isn’t for you. Many of us have mildly traumatic memories associated with blue eyeshadow. But if you do decide to opt in, you’ll be joining a proud lineage. Think Christina Ricci in Buffalo ‘66, think Isabella Rosselini in Blue Velvet. Cool women have been looking sensational in blue shadows for some time. I say we join their number.

Pearl, the prequel to X, will be released in New Zealand on March 16.