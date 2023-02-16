Gel manicure fans should be 'mindful' of cancer risk from UV drying lamps

Think of the health concerns you'll potentially run into at the manicurist and your mind probably jumps straight to realm of infections, the type that spread via nail tools if a salon's hygiene practices aren’t up to scratch.

But there's growing concern over another health risk that may be present in hiding in plain sight at the nail bar: the Ultraviolet (UV) dryers that set your gel manicure.

The renewed scrutiny was spurred by a study by the University of California, published in January, that links UV light emitted by gel curing nail-polish dryers to DNA damage and the type of cell mutations that cause cancer.

READ MORE:

* Lunchtime Shop: Brow Gels for every type of eyebrow

* 'It is absolutely personal': The determined teen who became a cancer researcher

* The reformed manicure addict's guide to repairing your nails

* Cancer warning over UV-set gel manicures as finger skin cancer numbers rise



In the study researchers exposed mammalian cells to UV nail-polish dryers for periods of 20 minutes, and observed that the dryers caused cell deaths and the type of mutations that have been shown to lead to cancer.

Investigating the effect of UV exposure from the devices on skin cells, researchers found a single 20-minute session led to 20-30% cell death, and three consecutive 20-minute exposures saw between 65- 70% of the exposed cells die. The observations suggest that long-term use may increase the risk for developing skin cancer, though further research is needed.

The study doesn't definitively prove that using UV dryers will cause you to, or increases your risk of getting, cancer (the study wasn't conducted on actual human participants) and no New Zealand research around the risk UV or LED lamps locally has been published to date. But a local cancer researcher says because UV rays are known to cause skin cancer at high exposures, it is worth gel manicure lovers here in Aotearoa keeping this in mind when they book their next nail appointment.

Victoria Popova/Getty Images UV light is used to harden gel nail polish, but is it doing damage?

"It is UV light, and we do know that that causes damage to the DNA potentially which can lead to skin cancer,” says Bronwen McNoe, a senior research fellow from the Cancer Society Research Collaboration with Otago University.

McNoe says that although it's worth bearing in mind that with nail dryers you're not exposed to UV light in huge amounts or for extended periods of time (the average cure time sits around 2.5 minutes), the exposure is still “something that we should be mindful about”.

McNoe gets gel manicures herself, and says "it would be a bit critical of me to say don't do it", but agrees that the emerging picture brings into sharper focus the things consumers can do before undergoing going gel manicures.

Bryony Elena/Unsplash The UV light exposure with gel manicures is something that we should be mindful about.

Outside of swapping to regular manicures that aren't cured under UV lamps, McNoe suggests "it's probably a good idea to wear sunscreen or finger less gloves if you want to use a UV drier."

McNoe also says it would be sensible for nail salons to have high quality sunscreen available for their customers.

While there are no known New Zealand cases of skin cancer related to the use of the UV or LED lamps used gel manicures, there have been cases that suggest such reported elsewhere, as documented in a 2009 case study.

Australia and New Zealand have the highest incidence of melanoma and keratinocyte carcinoma in the world, attributed largely to the high ambient UV radiation to which Australians and New Zealanders are exposed.

In 2017, it became illegal for sunbed operators in Aotearoa to allow under-18s to use sunbeds because they expose users to higher levels of dangerous UV radiation increases the risk of skin cancer, and the risk is even greater for young people who use sunbeds.