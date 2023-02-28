Harry Says: What does it mean to de-influence your beauty routine?

When I was in my early to mid 20s, I used to spend my entire life on Twitter.

Any joke that eventually made it over to Facebook or Instagram as a screenshot, I’d seen weeks before.

I knew the ins and outs of drama from friendship circles on the other side of the world, I had crushes on people I’d never met, I had a verified check mark.

Every now and then one of my posts would properly blow up, and I’d be getting messages from people I went to high school with.

Do you know how strange it feels to have people congratulating you because they saw a tiny picture of your face next to a dumb joke on the internet? Weird. Somewhat embarrassing.

Now, I’m 32, and would rather die than put a single dollar in the pocket of Elon Musk, so I’ve been off of there for a year or so.

It’s good - it’s been absolutely ages since a strange man sent me a very private photo, and I get to watch movies without hearing why I’m a terrible person if I like them or a joyless hag if I don’t.

Getty Images TikTok has popularised everything from cowboy boots to tiny handbags. That doesn't mean it's all worth buying.

But it means I’m a little out of touch. I’m now on the other end of the content churn, finding out about internet trends once the youths on TikTok have already got thoroughly sick of them.

Which is all to say I’m probably way behind the eight-ball with this, but in the last week or so, I’ve been seeing videos that promise to “de-influence” you.

As in, tell you a certain overhyped product is not worth your money, remind you that most people do not wear a new outfit every day, and that really, just because you see something a dozen times online, does not mean you need it.

I’m all for this.

I love nice things; I love products that work well and feel luxurious. But nothing works for everyone, no one needs that much stuff, and some products are simply not that good.

With the caveat that if you love any of these, you’re more than welcome to continue buying them, this is my de-influencing list of products you simply should not spend your money on.

Supplied Don’t shell out a week worth of rent on a perfume.

Try: Ariana Grande Cloud perfume, $58

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum is $454 for 70 milliliters. That is a week of rent on a nice apartment. Even if you’ve got that kind of cash to spare, why spend it on a fragrance that smells like a Peter Alexander store?

You will give someone a migraine from across the street with this. Good perfume does not mean ‘perfume you can smell two hours after someone leaves the room.’ No thank you. If you really must, the Ariana Grande Cloud perfume, $58, smells just about the same.

Supplied Don’t invest too much in a product you wash down the sink.

Try: La Roche-Posay Effaclar H Biome cleanser, $22

The Medik8 Surface Radiance Cleanse costs $59 and washes your face. It’s good - enriched with chemical exfoliants and hydrating ingredients. But it spends a tight 30 seconds on your face. Use something simple and a flannel, and save your coin for serums and treatments if you want to have a real impact on your skin. Get the La Roche-Posay Effaclar H Biome Cleanser, $22, instead.

Supplied Fancy packaging doesn’t make a product better.

Try: MAC eyeshadow, $38

The Westman Atelier Eye Pods will set you back $171 for three small pots of colour. Not very pigmented, not very versatile, and very expensive. If beautiful packaging is more important to you than the product inside, be my guest and buy these. Otherwise, get a couple of MAC eyeshadows for $38 each.

Supplied More coverage, more expensive, but not necessarily more value.

Try: Morphe 2 Hint Hint Skin Tint for $31.

Last up is the IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream, $74, which many people love but feels to me like it’s finding every last skerrick of moisture in my skin and casting it out. If you like full, full coverage, it may work better for you. Otherwise, get the Morphe 2 Hint Hint Skin Tint for $31.