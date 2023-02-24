The perm is back, but will you get one?

Like millions of women of a certain age, I still have traumatic memories dating back to a bad poodle perm I had in 1989.

Perm-mania was at its zenith and curls were being teased to great heights by hairdressers everywhere. By the 90s they had fallen out of vogue replaced with an obsession with sleek, straightened hair.

Curls didn’t really make a comeback except for a spell when we all wanted Sienna Miller’s loose boho waves in the 2000s. The proper perm look seemed consigned to bad taste history. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I’d ever consider one again. But in the space of a week the wind has changed.

Tight 1980s curls are now everywhere - and I mean, everywhere; Adele was wearing them on stage last weekend and low-key style leaders like Katie Holmes and Selena Gomez have also been sporting them.

Then there’s pop icon Rihanna on the cover of British Vogue, whose hairstyle from the shoot bears the closest resemblance to the look my friends and I aspired to in the Eighties - high, wide, fringed and sprayed. But then, that’s fashion for you, endlessly raking up old beauty looks and reinventing them for art’s sake.

The issue with Rihanna’s look (and let’s not be naive, whatever Riri does, many eventually copy) is that unless you are blessed with her natural texture, you’d better set your alarm at least an hour earlier, as curls this good take serious time. Enter - shock horror - the perm, the only way to get a full head of spirals without a standing salon appointment.

You baulk, but when America’s number one late-night talk show stages ‘Perm Week’, it indicates this unexpected comeback might actually be here to stay. During recently recorded episodes of the Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon invited audience members backstage to have their hair permed live on air, revealing the result to unwitting friends and family at the end of the night.

“We’re at a time now where people are experimenting with their looks. They’re game for anything,” Fallon told Harper’s Bazaar. At 48, he’s old enough to know first hand what a perm disaster looks like - as a teenager, he ended up with a ‘body wave' when his local hairstylist offered to add a “little movement” to his poker straight hair.

I too mistakenly put my money on a missold body wave to pimp up my limp locks, only to emerge with a giant ball of curls so tight and dry that, if it wasn’t for my 16-year-old complexion, you’d have mistaken me for a Golden Girl. Alas, it wasn’t until I cut my hair into a boyish crop that I scrubbed the demoralising ordeal from my mind.

You can hardly blame me for trying. For those of us whose impressionable years happened under the influence of 80s pop culture, the bigger, crispier and curlier your hair was, the cooler you were - across race and genders, which when I think about it is no small thing.

There’s no escaping it, (very) curly hair is back. The question is, how do you get the look without singeing your hair in the process, particularly if you’re over a certain age?

There are a few ways to go about it. You’ll need section clips and the patience of a saint, but if you’re so inclined, the ghd Curve Thin Curl Wand 14mm ($300) is your best shot at recreating Adele and co’s skinny curls on hair that takes persuading to hold a style.

There is another, less laborious way to give somewhat curly hair a shot of courage from home: a nourishing curl enhancer product will intensify barely-there bends like mine, or give subtle shine and definition to existing curls and coils when combed through wet hair (it needs to be wet, not damp) then dried, head upside down, with a diffuser attachment (remember those?). I use Dyson’s Supersonic which makes the whole process quicker, but any diffuser will do.

Finally, seriously, you could try a ‘modern perm’, inspiration for which abounds on social media - honestly, some of the better examples on Pinterest make the perm seem entirely plausible. Now though, what about the damage? After speaking to a few top salons, I can confidently report that while techniques are similar, solutions have advanced quite considerably.

Getty Images Katie Holmes’ curly hair in February.

“We use a new gentle perm lotion by L’Oreal called Dulcia, which is infused with protecting agents that also hydrate the hair,” explains Nando Spano, senior stylist at London salon Neville Hair and Beauty. As for the modern method, Spano uses Molton Brown rag rollers and digital perm technology for bigger, softer waves than traditional ‘cold perms’ of the 80s.

“We get a lot of requests for soft perms, mainly from clients with fine, limp hair that can benefit from an injection of volume,” says Spano. “It’s a high glamour, low maintenance treatment for the right person.” Wherever you go, choose an expert who specialises in modern perms.

There’s little chance I’ll be revisiting the perm. But then again, I’m currently eyeing up an 80s-inspired oversized sweat top in tangerine orange, which is most unlike me. Never say never.