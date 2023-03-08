Harry Says: Beauty lessons from old-school red carpets

When I used to work full-time for the beloved Stuff , instead of filing this column once a week from my couch, my favourite thing to do in moments of downtime was to open up the company Getty Images account, type in any celebrity’s name, and go ‘sort from old to new.’

You’d find a 15-year-old Paris Hilton, Blake Lively with her old nose, Kardashian family Christmas cards with Harley Davidsons for props and huge leather jackets. Delightful scenes.

Part of the pleasure of it was just how young they were – think Kirsten Dunst at the premiere of Interview with the Vampire or Mischa Barton at a Motorola Razr event when The OC had just come out. But more of it was how much less refined and precise even red carpet events used to be.

In the 1990s, you would see Julia Roberts walking into a film premiere in a dress that genuinely looked like she’d bought it herself, you’d see Winona Ryder in belted Levi’s and a huge blazer. They looked sensational, but they looked like people.

I’m not the only one to look back on this with nostalgia and longing. Legendary makeup artist Dick Page recently told Harper’s Bazaar that he misses those less-polished days.

“In the 90s, you’d do your makeup before the club, and it was the last time you saw your face for the night, unless you caught it in bad lighting in the loo,” he told the magazine

“Someone might have a camera, but it wasn’t you. Today, with social media, every night out is a documentary. As such, it devalues beauty. If every night’s special, nothing’s special. There was freedom during the 90s in not caring as much.”

Page knows what he’s talking about. He spent that decade working with Kate Moss and Amber Valletta, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista. When he talks about the intrinsic cool of caring a bit less, of doing your makeup in the car and spending more time dancing than taking pictures, I’m listening.

To be clear, though, I still want to look good. A nonchalant effect requires some clever decision-making: are you going to do a lived-in eye that will only look better as it wears off, or a long-lasting lip you can rely on? You’re certainly not taking a makeup bag into the party, but could you slip some blotting papers into your bag. For example, the Mecca Max Life Proof Hemp Blotting Papers, $11. Brilliant.

Also well-priced and excellent is the Rimmel Glam Eyes Liquid Liner in Brown Velvet, $19. The ideal topper to a coffee-toned 90s eye, as well as being easy to apply.

Supplied Rimmel's Glam Eyes Liquid Liner in Brown Velvet; Mecca Max Life Proof Hemp Blotting Papers

I find the Diptyque Do Son Solid Perfume, $92, to be incredibly chic. You do not need a portable lighting rig in your bag, you need this little beauty. Expect notes of orange blossom, tuberose, pink pepper, and musk. Opulent but fresh, evocative and timeless.

Last up is the M.A.C Cosmetics Locked Kiss Ink, $62, in the shade Gutsy. I’ve always loved an orangey-red (Lady Danger hive assemble) and this shade is bang on.

Supplied M.A.C Cosmetics Locked Kiss Ink in 'Gutsy'; Diptyque's Do Son Solid Perfume.

Liquid lipstick sceptics should give it a crack, too. The formula is much finer and more lightweight than the claggy Kylie-lip-kit muck you’re imagining. While this absolutely can join your new solid perfume and blotting papers in your handbag, you may find you don’t even need to top up.

Of course, the bag of a true 90s party girl would include a pack of Marlboro lights. I guess it’s good we’ve left some things in the past.