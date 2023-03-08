From Zendaya to Aubrey Plaza, bouncy bobs are trending

Sometime in November, when we were in the midst of The White Lotus hysteria, a meme appeared in a group chat I’m in.

It showed a picture of the character Lucia sitting poolside, drinking an Aperol spritz, along with the caption “I don’t know who needs to hear this, but this haircut is not gonna look good on you. I know it’s tempting just don’t do it.”

HBO Lucia’s enviable bob in The White Lotus.

The warning arrived too late: at least two members of the chat (myself included) had already booked in with their hairdressers to get the chop. And we’re weren’t alone. From celebrities to civilians, it seems like everyone has been drawn in by the allure of exposed clavicles of late. The bob is cropping up everywhere, on everyone from Aubrey Plaza at the SAG Awards to the girl in-front of me in the supermarket queue last night.

And, I’m pleased to report, the meme was also inaccurate. Nicole Turner, creative director at Christchurch hairdressing group RU&CO says adaptability is behind the enduring popularity of the bob. “It's a versatile hairstyle that can be customised to suit different face shapes and hair types.”

READ MORE:

* Change your hair, you won’t regret it

* How to find a new hairdresser, according to salon owners

* Why a crisp white shirt is still a style power move

* No dreds or mullets? How to get a trim that's cool with school



“It's a youthful and fun look that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. It can be chic, stylish, grungy, or classic. There’s lots of options for those who want a modern, yet timeless, hairstyle.”

The bob is a perennial hair favourite, but the styles that are particularly popular at the moment are super bouncy versions that “add volume, texture, and movement to the hair.”

Jordan Strauss/AP Aubrey Plaza showed off a curled version of the bouncy bob at the SAG Awards earlier in March.

Such versions, explains Turner, are particularly good for those who want to “add additional volume to the most flattest, lack lustre hair. [It’s] a very low-maintenance hairstyle that doesn't require a lot of styling or upkeep.”

While there are versions of the look that suit all face shapes and lifestyles, Turner says that a deep and daring side part, as seen recently on Zendaya “is gaining a lot of attention at the moment from celebrities and in the industry.”

Vianney Le Caer/AP Zendaya’s bob is this year’s hottest haircut.

To get the best body and bounce out of your bob, Turner says proper prep is key.

“Considering your natural wavy, curly or kinky texture will determine the right product choice and desired look.”

Considerations could include “pre-washing with the right haircare, and using textured blowwave creams and volume mousses.”

“The perfect lightweight volumising mousse that adds targeted volume and body with an instant root-lift. I spray in at the roots on pre shampooed hair and lightly on ends, This creates soft texture and guts on the ends, then layer up more at the roots depending on the lift I need,” says Turner.

Blow wave your products in using a round brush and then “style to create movement with hot tools.”

A dry texture spray worked in with your hands is good for those wanting a grungy or effortless look, as “it gives the hair an instant full-bodied and tousled look without weighing it down.“ Or for a more classically dressed look, Turner loves Davines’ Shimmering Mist.

Tempted to take the plunge? “Always consult with your stylist first before you take the leap,” Turner implores. “They can identify the best look for your face shape, and the right layers, texture and products to support your style, setting you up for success.”

If you want to take your bouncy bob to the next level, Turner says the addition of babylights or face framing colour is a way to make it feel even more modern.

As for the next big bob? Turner’s putting her money on the box bob, which currently adorns Hailey Bieber’s head.

“Cut to chin length and very blunt and choppy, giving the illusion of a boxy, square silhouette with plenty of volume. This can again be adapted depending on your overall aesthetic you are going for.”