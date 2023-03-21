Harry Says: The best hippy-adjacent beauty products

*Harriet Pudney is a beauty aficionado and former Stuff journalist who lives in Melbourne.

Opinion:I am mostly a pretty rational person. Sometimes oversensitive, sure, but with my feet firmly on the ground. I don’t think a mild enthusiasm for romance and astrology means you have to hand in your ‘reasonable human being’ card.

Put it this way: I think sometimes dreams have meaning, but I get the flu shot every year and will take whatever Covid booster the Australian government has to offer.

This stance extends to my beauty and wellness routine. I love retinol and will wear sunscreen every day of my life, but if I read somewhere that a particular vitamin is going to make me hotter, well, I might want to know about that. I’m not a complete hippy, but I have hippy-adjacent tendencies. Yoga retreats yes, following Pete Evans on social media no.

With that in mind, I thought I might talk you through a few of the more natural products in my bathroom cabinet. This one goes out to all the beauty enthusiasts who think that maybe ghosts are real, and who only ever buy organic raspberries.

Speaking of, where better to start than with a product approved by Gwyneth Paltrow? The GOOP G.TOX Ultimate Dry Brush, $48, has a long handle, so you can get at your whole back without having to call for reinforcements.

You could write a whole column on the alleged benefits of dry brushing - lymphatic drainage, circulation, who knows what else - but I love it because it gives me the softest skin of my life. Brush up towards your heart, shower, and then slather on your body lotion. Scratchy bliss.

After your shower is also the ideal time to apply the Alpha H Golden Haze Face Oil, $80. Made with camellia seed, jojoba oil, squalane and more, this oil is the ideal last-step in a rich hippy skincare routine. Beautiful under makeup, this oil offers the kind of super-hydrated glow that says “My children will not know refined sugar exists until high school.”

From there, you might like to pop on the jug and make a One Eleven Bliss Latte, $98 for 40 serves. Based on ayurvedic principles, these drinks are made with 17 blended herbs, working in concert - so the manufacturers say - to promote a feeling of peaceful calm. They’re quite delicious, especially in the afternoon when you want a hot drink but don’t want caffeine. Surely good for you.

A key element of the hippy-adjacent lifestyle is always smelling fantastic in a way that’s a little earthy and exotic. Enter Aesop’s latest fragrance, Eidesis, $265.

I am not kidding when I tell you their website recommends this scent for “dreamers, pond-gazers and visionaries.” Outstanding stuff. It features notes of black pepper, frankincense and sandalwood, giving it an ethereal, otherworldly feel. I will use this until the last spritz.

I’m similarly enamoured with the Raaie Sun Milk Drops Tinted SPF50,$110. Thin, lightweight, and peach-toned, this sunscreen disappears into the skin leaving a beautiful glow as its only trace. It’s a mineral sunscreen that doesn’t leave a white cast, which I’d always thought was impossible, and yet here we are. I’ve been wearing this with just concealer as my base for the working week. Arguably a perfect product.

Last up is the most wellness-influencer thing I’ve ever done: order personalised vitamins. Take a quick quiz over at Vitable and they will recommend you a daily cocktail of supplements, each delivered in a little compostable plastic pouch, so you don’t have to deal with half a dozen huge jars. Prices vary depending on what you opt for, but when you consider all the half-bottles in the back of your cupboard, it starts looking pretty sensible.