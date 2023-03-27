Harry Says: Supercharging your beauty sleep

Harriet Pudney is a beauty aficionado and former Stuff journalist who lives in Melbourne.

OPINION: I have been a bad sleeper for as long as I can remember. As a little kid, my parents would send me to bed at a totally reasonable hour, saying I’d be tired once I got into bed. I would either lie awake or read under the covers.

At 10.30 or 11pm they’d come along the hall to shower and go to bed themselves and I would call out to say I was still awake. Hard to say how amused they were by this.

Since then, either in periods of stress or entirely at random, I will go weeks at a time without a solid night of sleep. Regular exercise helps, as does keeping my caffeine moderate, but if you’ve been cursed with insomnia, you know there’s no foolproof remedy. A shame, for a number of reasons, not least because when I’ve been sleeping badly, it’s all over my face.

Sure, I mostly hate a sleepless night because it leaves me feeling like I’m inside a glass of water. The world seems at a distance, my nerves jangle, and I don’t really know how to talk to people or do my job. None of this is good.

But to make matters worse, I also look like hell. With a face both sunken and swollen and red, puffy eyes, I’m not at my best.

All of which brings me to one of my favourite categories of skincare: the ones that work their little butts off while you slumber.

On the nights you do sleep well, a night mask or rich cream will give you the kind of glow that leads a person to flirt with their barista a little more than usual. On nights where sleep eludes you, you’ll be glad you gave your face a fighting chance.

I wrote about the Emma Lewisham Supernatural Sleeping Mask, $121, when it came out last year, and I’m now on my third tub. It’s always a bit devastating to fall so deeply in love with a pricier product, but I’ve come to terms with it here. The next-morning bounce and glow is unmatched. And you can buy refills, saving on packaging.

Similarly lush, and a product I’ve been using off and on for years, is the Aspect Probiotic Mask, $75. This one targets sensitised, stressed skin, offering restoration and hydration thanks to Vitamin B5 and the aforementioned probiotics. If you’ve gone a bit heavy on retinol and chemical exfoliants, use this for a week or so and see if you don’t feel better.

If you’ve used the Kiehl’s Midnight Concentrate Cream, $93, you’ll know it is rich, caring, and luxurious. Made with squalane and fatty acids, it replenishes the skin while you sleep without ever feeling too heavy.

Then, there’s the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Sensitive Riche Prebiotic Moisturiser, $35. This is a serious cream, a capital-M Moisturiser that won’t suit oily skins or anyone who likes a lighter touch. But if you love a barrier cream and would like to support your skin’s natural healing, get amongst. The fact that it’s well-priced is a bonus, too.

Last up is not really a skincare product at all, but it’s been in frequent rotation for me for about a decade. Bepanthen Antiseptic Soothing Cream, $21, will be familiar to anyone who’s ever had a fresh tattoo or changed a nappy.

Made with almond oil and lanolin, it is formulated to help skin rebuild itself, and it’s also antiseptic. I pull this out when my entire face feels like it’s about to fall off, and while it’s not a miracle cure, I have definitely woken up to healed spots and hydrated skin after its use.