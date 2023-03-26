How to make your beauty routine more eco-friendly (and spot 'greenwashing')

The majority of beauty products still come in dreaded plastic bottles – but there are alternatives.

Dear Trash Queen, I'm trying to make my beauty routine more sustainable, but I fear there's a lot of “greenwashing” in the industry. What should I look out for in terms of packaging?

A: There are a number of different options at different price points. Some brands (proud to say many are in New Zealand) are fully closing the loop on their packaging, by offering packaging returns and refills. These include Emma Lewisham and Aleph, but they are also at the pricier end of the market if you can afford them.

As a general rule of thumb, when shopping for beauty products, many things come in plastic. But for the more every day or mid-price point, the simpler the plastic the better.

Try to avoid things that come in multitude of brightly coloured, mixed materials with tiny attachments, pumps, lids, wrappings, snap off parts and pump guards, as none of these are likely to make it through the recycling system, or are a very low quality as recyclable material because they are too small for the recycling centre sorting equipment, and will end up down-cycled or in landfill.

Simple, large, (ie the size of a beverage container) clear or non-coloured plastic type 1 (PET) or 2 (HDPE) is the most likely container type to get recycled.

While some products may need to come in dreaded plastic because of their liquid consistency, there are definitely some plastics that are better than others. I’m thinking of Olaplex as an example - the containers are large, and the bottle, lid and/or pump are all clear, a single plastic type with a small paper label.

Brands that do it this way increase the recyclability of their containers significantly. Some products are concentrated formulas and designed to go further, and therefore you need to replace the bottles far less often.

Stuff Waste expert Alex Kirkham, AKA Trash Queen, is here to answer your rubbish-related questions.

Aluminium tubes for creams or moisturisers are another good option to look out for such as Weleda, L’Occitane or Antipodes.

Paper and cardboard are the ultimate substitute for plastic where suitable, particularly for the multitude of tiny plastic bottles that seem to proliferate in the beauty industry. There are some brands that are taking paper really seriously, particularly for shampoos and conditioners in solid bar form, deodorant and even lipstick, like Ethique or Sphaera.

And then the last option is glass. Brown or clear glass tends to be more common, but again, if the containers are smaller than a drink bottle, you might be better to give them a good rinse, to get any residue out, and then colour sort them at a bottle bank or take them to a Community Recycling Centre.