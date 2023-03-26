Beauty tips from a ballerina: Mayu Tanigaito’s off-stage Japanese skincare secrets

Mayu Tanigaito is no stranger to the world of beauty - the dancer, now in her 11th year with The Royal New Zealand Ballet, is used to wearing the heavy stage makeup that comes with the job.

Makeup artists have transformed her into the Wicked Witch in the Wizard of Oz (2016) and the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella (2022), and taught her some tricks to doing her own makeup along the way.

Whether she’s on or off the stage, for Tanigaito, beauty is all about confidence - a lesson she’s learnt from her mum, friends and dance teachers over the years.

“I grew up in Japan, trained in Europe and the US and I now live in New Zealand, so there have been influences from around the world, but there are also many habits that have stuck since I was a teenager,” she says.

She’s loyal to her favourite brands and diligent with her regime: washing her hair every night, thoroughly removing her makeup after shows, applying moisturiser as soon as possible, changing her pillowcase often and going back to basics when she’s not performing: “I just use eye makeup and lipstick, and on Sundays, I usually don’t wear makeup at all.”

RNZB Mayu Tanigaito in Cinderella (left) the and the Wizard of Oz (right).

After travelling around the country for Tutus on Tour, Tanigaito’s skin is in “rest mode”, and these are the beloved products she’ll be using…

Sekkisei skincare routine, from $163

I have been using Sekkisei since I was a teenager in Japan - it's a well-known brand there. I usually wash my face in the shower, then put on face lotion as soon as I get out of the shower, and then put on the face moisturiser or face cream. I had quite dry skin, and it worked well for me, so I continued using it ever since.

Sekkisei sun protector, $34

I also use this every morning no matter what, even if I don’t think I will leave the house! It is very important to protect your skin from the sun, especially in New Zealand, you can get sunburned so easily. I have been using it with my skincare routine above since I was a teenager.

Dior eyeshadow, $62

It is really easy to apply and it keeps its colour very well. I also like to have a little bit of shimmer, but not over the top. I was introduced to this by my mum, she actually gave one to me when I started wearing makeup many years ago, and I still like it.

Tom Ford Lipstick in shade 04 Indian Rose, $94

A lot of lipsticks make my lips dry, so I didn't wear them very much. I was introduced to Tom Ford lipstick in 2014 by my sponsor at the time, she said “it is very expensive, but it feels very nice on your lips”. She was right, and I really like to wear it.

L’Occitane en Provence hand cream, $58

I really like the smell of it, and it makes my hand nice and soft but it isn’t too sticky. I was given some by my aunt about four years ago.