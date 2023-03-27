This week's best celebrity beauty looks want to tempt you out of your go-to routine

Often when we compile our favourite celebrity fashion looks, I’m struck by the fact that while aspirational, many celebrity outfits aren’t actually achievable at home.

They’re nice to look at, and dissect, but it’s unlikely we’ll need to emulate a red carpet fashion ensemble in our day-to-day. A beauty look, however, can be tried out without access to a celebrity stylist or designer archive. We might not have a dedicated makeup artist on hand to expertly contour our cheeks, but we can try a new lipstick shade or blending technique with relative ease.

In that spirit, we’re going to also compile great beauty looks each week, for inspiration or simply admiration. This week we’ve saved looks from Georgia May Jagger, Halle Bailey, Gigi Hadid and more.

Alexa Chung

I really loved the soft and warm makeup that Alexa wore to a dinner hosted by American brand Tommy Hilfiger. A particular highlight is the bronze eyeshadow, which has been meticulously blended out to almost mimic a cat eye.

The expert blending is the work of makeup artist and beauty editor Zoë Taylor, who often posts great, informative and easily achievable beauty tutorials on her Instagram.

Halle Bailey

Let your obsession with elongated 1980s-inspired manicures be strengthened by these superb talons from Halle in this recent photoshoot for Edition magazine. The spread sees the Disney star in four divine but diverse outfits, and these retro nails serve as a through point to all four.

Georgia May Jagger

Also in attendance at the Hilfiger dinner was Georgia May Jagger, sporting a beautifully rich plum lipstick. As beguiling as the deep shade is alone, I also really appreciated how it diffused as the evening wore on, softly blurring round the edges for a more unfussy, lived in look.

Ash Wallace

Powdery, soft blue eye shadow is having a real moment, but I loved that Foley singer Ash Wallace opted instead for a vivid two-toned blue eye look for their Coffee music video. The extremely striking shadow pairing was created and applied by Auckland makeup artist Tallulah McLean (AKA @LookBomb).

Gigi Hadid

Spencer Pazer/Netflix (L to R) Guest judge Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, co-host Tan France, co-host Gigi Hadid in episode 10 of Next In Fashion.

Another bold eyeshadow look that caught my eye this week came on the face of Gigi Hadid. The Next in Fashion co-host rocked a deep emerald eye, to great effect, in the show’s finale. I wasn’t often a fan of the avant-garde outfits the show’s styling team put her in, but her makeup was mostly on point.

Julia Fox

Revealing the cover of her upcoming memoir Down The Drain, Julia Fox delivered a reminder that the wet-look hair enamelling trend is still going strong.

Owner of Auckland-based salon Colleen Lauren Gunn gave us the low-down on achieving the super slick look last year, replete with some surprising insider tips.