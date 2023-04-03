This week's best celebrity beauty looks are simultaneously fierce and restrained

If there’s a place for bold makeup, it’s on the red carpet. You don’t stand out from the well-heeled crowd by playing things down.

Except sometimes, you do. On occasion, you can make the most impact by exercising restraint. A pared back look is often behind the most of elusive of beauty looks: those that appear effortless.

This week, celebrities made the case for both approaches, with Simone Ashley going all in on with a bold cat-eye, and Jodie Comer preferring a more subtle but equally eye-catching look.

READ MORE:

* 'Sad girl' makeup and 'vampire skin': Testing TikTok beauty trends in real life

* This week's best celebrity looks are a flagrant display of the insanely expensive

* This week's best celebrity beauty looks want to tempt you out of your go-to routine

* From Zendaya to Aubrey Plaza, bouncy bobs are trending



Simone Ashley

With Dior hosting their first runway event in Mumbai the same week that the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opened with a megawatt event, it’s felt like every celebrity and their stylist was in India over the past seven days.

It provided a wealth of enviable fashion and beauty moments, like this stunning exaggerated kohl cat eye on Bridgerton star Simone Ashley at the Dior show. Ashley’s makeup artist, the supremely talented Nikki Wolff said the gold detailed look took, “inspiration from traditional Indian makeup”. I’m not in a position to comment on the authenticity of that, but it does look incredible.

Jodie Comer

Jodie Comer delivered a look that had me immediately searching for rosebud hued lipsticks and chunky gold hoop earrings. This is the makeup equivalent of the stealth wealth look, and we have makeup artist Hung Vanngo to thank for it.

There’s a lot to fawn over here: the ever-so-delicate feline flick, the full brushed up brows, the judiciously applied blush. Save this one to your phone for inspiration the next time you want your face to convey that you’re as Comer put it, “feeling all fancy.”

Selena Gomez

Vanngo was also behind the brushes creating this super sculpted look that Selena Gomez wore to a lip oil launch for her makeup brand Rare Beauty. As you’d expect from a cosmetics mogul, her makeup is perfection, but the real drawcard is the ultra long braid masterfully weaved by hairdresser Orlando Pita.

It’s sleek, fierce, and gives the vibe that if you crossed her she could whip it round and whack you in the face with it. You have been warned.

Rosamund Pike

Also delivering on the hair inspo front was the always chic Rosamund Pike. I’m a pretty steadfast middle parting fan, but this ladylike comb over has me considering moving my brush over a couple of inches.

My hairdresser pointed out, the last time I was in the chair, that a side part is actually an easy way to give the illusion of a bit more volume if you have superfine hair.

Sheila Atim and Aimee Lou Wood

Dave Benett/Getty Images Sheila Atim and Aimee Lou Wood pose backstage at The Olivier Awards 2023.

Someone on the production team of The Olivier Awards made the bold decision to hold the red carpet A) in the middle of the day and B) outside with no directional lighting, so the pictures are... interesting.

Luckily the backstage team were better prepared, so we still get to dissect the attendees looks. My two favourites are both pictured here: Aimee Lou Wood providing another argument for trying bronze eyeshadow. And Sheila Atim, deftly matching her eyeliner to her emerald dress and jewels. The decision to use it under the eyes instead of on top? Genius.