Harry Says: The brilliance of Gwyneth Paltrow’s courtroom glam

*Harriet Pudney is a beauty aficionado and former Stuff journalist who lives in Melbourne.

Opinion: I cover a lot of ground with this column. Yes, it’s about beauty, but it’s also often about film and television, music, pub courtyards, Melbourne life, and videos I’ve seen on the internet that either inspired me or pissed me off.

I don’t think it’s ever been about litigation before, but then, has a courtroom ever looked this chic? I’m talking, obviously, about Gwyneth Paltrow’s skiing incident.

Just in case you’re not across this, a refresher. Back in 2016, Paltrow was on holiday in Deer Valley, Utah, when she was involved in a collision with an optometrist named Terry Sanderson. She said “You skied directly into my effing back,” he apologised, and then at a later time, when he realised who she was, allegedly began to see dollar signs. Sanderson sued first for US$3.1 million (NZ$4.9m), then for a much-reduced US$300,000 (NZ$481,850), and Paltrow counter-sued for a symbolic dollar. She won. Paltrow Gwynnocent, if you’ll forgive me.

There’s a lot to be said here about the legal and healthcare systems in the United States, where people have to sue each other to get their medical care paid for, and about our general fascination with the mundane comings and goings of celebrities’ lives.

However, I’m here to talk about beauty, and the brilliance of Paltrow’s courtroom glam.

Rick Bowmer Aviator glasses and cashmere, and probably some very expensive skincare.

Dressed in The Row and Celine, Paltrow looked exactly like the sort of person who would be mortified to lose a half a day of skiing at one of the most expensive resorts in the US. Her leather culottes and luxury knitwear speak to quietly styled but absolutely overt luxury.

Let’s remember this is a woman who lives in the always-temperate Los Angeles, but has multiple fireplaces in her home. Looks and status matter.

So I was fascinated by her beauty choices. With expertly highlighted (and, I’m pretty sure, greying) blonde hair and understated makeup, Paltrow says that she’s better than you, but not gauche enough to point it out.

I wonder who styled her hair each day. Did she blow it out herself? Did her hairdresser come round before court? Many questions and no responses by press time.

I’ll have to make my best guesses. Paltrow’s hair is fine and lightened, so I’m thinking there might be bottles of Kevin Murphy Angel Wash and Rinse, $55 each, in her shower. Whether she dried her own hair or had a member of staff do it, I’m willing to bet there was a Dyson Supersonic, $649, involved. Nothing but the best.

For skincare, it’s got to be Augustinus Bader. Paltrow’s site Goop stocks this ludicrously priced brand, and so does Spring Spa in New Zealand, if you’re in need of a $270 face cream. Made with hydrolysed rice protein and vitamin A, I’m sure this product is lovely, but you really have to wonder if it’s five to ten times as good as anything else. I guess when you’re Paltrow-rich, price tags don’t mean a lot to you.

Another brand sold on Goop is Tower 28, named for a lifeguard station on Santa Monica beach and with all the luxe-hippy California energy that implies. My picks for Paltrow would be the MakeWaves Mascara, $37, the Beachplease Luminous Tinted Balm, $37, and the Shineon Milky Lip Jelly, $30.

Rick Bowmer “I wish you well,” says Gwyneth Paltrow to Terry Sanderson, as she left the courtroom with her perfect highlights.

Worn together with a little concealer and tinted moisturiser, these products will give a healthy, low-key look that still says “My lawyer is much more expensive than yours,” and “Try me, mate.” Even those of us who aren’t the target of ski-related litigation can benefit from a bit of that.

I’ll close this column as Paltrow did her court case: by leaning in close and saying I wish you well.