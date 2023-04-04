Cult beauty brand Aesop has been sold to L'Oreal

Cult Australian luxury beauty brand Aēsop, known for its popular minimalist packaging, has been sold to global juggernaut L’Oreal for USD $2.525 billion ($4b NZ). It is the largest deal for any luxury brand in Australia.

L’Oreal also owns brands including Lancôme, Maybelline, Garnier, Kiehl’s and Cerave, and the beauty licence for luxury brands Giorgio Armani, Prada, Yves Saint Laurent, Viktor and Rolf, Ralph Lauren and more.

The Financial Times reported that “a deal of that size marks a departure for L’Oréal because it is acquiring a relatively mature brand. Its usual strategy is to buy smaller brands and then roll them out internationally to boost sales”.

Aēsop was founded in 1987 in Melbourne with a focus on “ efficacy and sensory pleasure in mind”. In 2012 it was sold for US$71.6 million to Brazilian company Natura & Co., which also owns Avon and The Body Shop.

The brand posted sales of USD $537 million in 2022, according to a statement. It has three stores in New Zealand, with 400 points of sale globally.

In a statement, Nicolas Hieronimus, Chief Executive Officer of L’Oréal Groupe said the brand was the “epitome of avant-garde beauty, whose products are not only made with great care and exceptional attention to detail; they are a superb combination of urbanity, hedonism and undeniable luxury.

“Aēsop taps into all of today’s ascending currents and ‘LOréal will contribute to unleash its massive growth potential, notably in China and Travel retail.”