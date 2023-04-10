Harry Says: The very basic, very adaptable secret to glowing skin

This routine offers just about instant gratification, it genuinely has me looking brighter and fresher the next morning.

Harriet Pudney is a beauty aficionado and former Stuff journalist who lives in Melbourne.

OPINION: Despite having had a beauty column for about six years, I’m always very hesitant to tell people exactly what to do with their skin.

Every time a product works for me, it breaks someone else out, or irritates their skin, or is way too rich, or just not in the budget. Makeup washes off, and you probably have a vague idea of what suits your hair. Skincare is much trickier.

So I’m begging you to take the rest of this with a grain or two of salt, and with the knowledge that my skin is dryish, somewhat sensitive, and 32 years of age. I get some hormonal acne. Maybe this sounds like you, maybe it doesn’t at all.

The good news is that what I’m about to recommend is very, very adaptable to your own skin, and easy to scale up or down depending on how ambitious you’re feeling. Here it is, gleaned from years of trial and error and bothering people much more knowledgeable than myself: the Harriet Pudney glow routine.

First, wash your face. Use plain water in the morning and a very boring, gentle cleanser at night. Your goal is to get your face clean, nothing else. This is not a treatment step, it’s basic hygiene. I will repurchase the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Caring Wash Cleanser, $30 until they stop making it.

In the morning, put on some eye cream, moisturiser, and sunscreen, and makeup if you want to. If your skin likes Vitamin C serums, now is the time. Go about your business.

In the evening, once your face is clean, you’re going to draw a little love heart in the mirror steam and then use a gentle chemical exfoliant. I froth the Medik8 Press & Glow, $69, which is made with poly hydroxy acids rather than the AHAs and BHAs you may be more familiar with. These little sweeties hydrate as they exfoliate, helping your subsequent steps absorb and clearing away the skin cells that have done their dash. If there is already an acid toner in your life that’s working well, use that.

Then, serious moisture in two stages. First up is the Hada Labo Lotion No.1 Super Hydrator, $41. Made with three different molecular weights of hyaluronic acid to penetrate all layers of the skin, this thin, watery serum lasts forever and absorbs like a dream. I bought this on a whim and have been really impressed.

Last up in my evening routine is a full-noise, high-key face cream to ensure all that moisture stays in my face. It might be the Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Moisturiser, $58, but I know I just told you about that recently so I’ll also suggest the Frank Body Super Ceramide Night Cream, $27, and The Ordinary 100% Plant-Derived Squalane, $21. Again, if you have a moisturiser in play already that suits you, go forth.

What I’m looking to do here is gently exfoliate and deeply hydrate. Exfoliation brings brightness to the skin, while moisture plumps and nourishes. On alternate nights I’ll use a retinol serum, but that’s much more of a long con: the routine discussed here genuinely has me looking brighter and fresher the next morning.

Retinols take months to work, but for me, this routine offers just about instant gratification. My skin feels softer and smoother, and looks clearer and brighter. I can’t always be bothered with multiple steps in the evening, but they really do pay off.

Before you buy anything, have a sift through your bathroom cabinet and see if you can’t make your own version of this without spending a cent.