Harry Says: How to avoid overspending on beauty products

Harriet Pudney is a beauty aficionado and former Stuff journalist who lives in Melbourne.

OPINION: When I was a kid, my mum taught me never to go to the supermarket hungry. She’s right: you buy the most bizarre and unnecessary stuff when you’re already in need of sustenance.

On the odd occasion I don’t follow her advice, say if I’m popping in between the train station and my house after work, I’ll find myself buying four different kinds of chips and three tubs of hummus, but no tea bags or olive oil. Instant gratification is the enemy of a reasonable supermarket trip.

This is the kind of thinking I was inspired by when I recently moved house, and instituted a new beauty-product management system. Blessed with a huge, mirrored medicine cabinet, I’m keeping as much as possible at eye level, with larger products under the sink and unopened ones in one specific drawer.

My hope is that seeing what I already own on a regular basis will deter me from just casually nabbing yet another liquid eyeliner when I go into Chemist Warehouse. The new rule is that I have to check my current supplies before I make any new purchases.

If this system appeals to you, I would encourage you to start with an audit. Consolidate all your sample tubes and ‘Oh I might need that’ products, and throw out the stuff you’re never, ever going to use. For the rest, give it a sniff test. If the smell or texture has changed, it’s no good, and it needs to exit your home.

In theory, this should give you a fair mental list of what you own and where any gaps might be. If nothing else, having them in one place will make it easier to investigate before spending money on something you already have four of.

In doing my own audit, I found I have about six serums and treatments for damaged hair, two tubes of cleanser, and three red nail polishes. There’s also a minor stockpile of shampoo and conditioner, but I go through that stuff like water. I’m comfortable with a healthy supply. Point being, before I pick up a beautifully rich red OPI shade, like their classic Big Apple Red, $21, I need to remind myself that I’m well covered in that regard.

One of those hair treatments, which I’ve since started using, is the Aveda botanical repair strengthening leave-in treatment, $66. Reparative and protective, this is a winner for anyone with long, thick hair that they would like to stay that way. I apply a little of this to clean, damp hair before either airdrying or blowing out, and find it hydrating and caring in the extreme. Perhaps too heavy on finer hair types.

In going through my stash, I was thrilled to find that my bottle of Tuscan Tan Self-Tan Foam, $35, is still good from the summer before last. Applied to freshly exfoliated skin using a mitt, this gives me the most subtle-but-present-and-gorgeous tan I’ve ever had from a bottle. What a winner. Remember to pop some moisturiser on your ankles, knees, and elbows.

If I hadn’t just been reminded of my surfeit of tawny brown eyeshadows, I’d be very tempted by the RMS Beauty Eyelights Cream Eyeshadow in Flare, $48. Shades like this are heaven on anyone with any green in their eyes, and RMS products always layer, blend, and last like a dream.

The flexibility of cream shadows is always a selling point to me. So easy to stretch out for a fine wash of colour, or build up for more impact. One to look out for (once you’ve sussed out what you already own).