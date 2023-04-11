This week's best celebrity beauty looks are all about bold lipstick

At the height of the pandemic, much was made about the dire straits it signalled for sales of lipstick and high heels.

Slowly, but surely, both are creeping their way back into our style rotations. Perhaps the return of lippy is a sign of an impending recession, or maybe it’s simply because the days are getting darker, and we need all the pep we can muster.

If you’re yet to re-sharpen your lipliner, let these celebrity looks tempt you back.

Hari Nef

Believe it or not, those much parodied promotional images for the Barbie movie were only released six days ago.

Each of the stacked cast could arguably take out one of these best beauty look spots, but Hari Nef’s appearance as Doctor Barbie was the slide that made me squeal with delight. The kitschy hair accessories, the heart earrings, the perfectly pink eyeliner and lipstick are all pitch perfect. Then there’s Nef’s powerful explanation of what being included as a Barbie meant to her as a trans woman.

Taraji P Henson

It may be spring in New York, where these pictures were taken, but Taraji P Henson’s whole look here screams autumnal delight to me.

The fuzzy dress obviously, but in the beauty realm there’s the rich aubergine lipstick, which is the exact shade as those dramatic platform boots. Even the sleek bob feels polished in a way that seems to say “it’s dark at 6pm, so I’ve been staying inside and doing indulging in a self-care routine.”

Alison Roman

Trust food writer Alison Roman to choose a lipstick shade that looks good enough to eat.

A bright pout is somewhat of a beauty signature for Roman, for a while she was loyal to the MAC’s Lasting Passion, shade ($43), but this looks glossier than the soft focus finish of that lippy. It’s probably a gloss-balm hybrid like Glossier’s Ultralip, the Fête shade is a bright watermelon that almost perfectly matches the raspberry coulis on the cover of her latest cookbook, Sweet Enough.

Yara Shahidi

While I generally think of Nikki Wolff as the queen of sultry eye makeup, this gorgeous lip on Yara Shahidi is proof that she’s an all-rounder. This eye-catching, gently ombréd but highly lacquered look is a reminder that you don’t necessarily need to choose a bright shade in order to create a bold lip.

Jorja Smith

Lipstick just not your thing? Feast your eyes instead on this striking silver eyeliner. Peeking out from under Jorja Smith’s big peepers, this sterling lining gives all the brightening effect of white eyeliner, just with more pizzazz.