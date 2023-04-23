Fashion designer Emilie Pullar is the master of accidental glam

Emilie Pullar is the co-founder of Auckland-based fashion label Maaike, and also runs the foodie Instagram account Burnt Butter Table. While designing clothes and delicious pasta keeps her busy, Pullar is never too busy for a makeup moment.

“Skincare and makeup is a passion, bordering on obsession for me. I love experimenting with new products and my routine in the morning is one I cherish and enjoy. I wear makeup for myself, no-one else.

I love the process of putting it on to the point that some days I say to myself, “let’s just do some concealer and mascara”, but I somehow end up with a full face and smoky eye. I take really good care of my skin and as I approach my 40s, this is becoming even more important.”

Here, Pullar shares the beauty products she reaches for again and again…

Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment, $165

A powerful lactic acid serum that makes your skin perfectly smooth. I will always come back to this product, it’s a must for bright and luminous skin.

Charlotte Tilbury lipstick in Pillow Talk, $56

Charlotte Tilbury has incredible makeup. Her matte lipsticks are the best in the business, trust me, I’ve tried them all. Comfortable, long-lasting and never drying. The pillow talk shade is my perfect neutral, I’m never without it.

Patrick Ta Major Dimensions Rose Eyeshadow palette, $124

A warm smokey eye is definitely my signature and this is my go to palette. Easy to blend, super long lasting and the perfect warm neutral shades.

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High mascara, $19

I will never spend money on expensive brand mascaras, Maybelline is hands down the best. Run, don’t walk to get yourself this one, it’s crazy good.

Garnier Nutribomb Coconut Sheet Mask, $6

Is it dramatic to say a sheet mask can be life-changing? If you have an event or just want to look extra bright and beautiful use this sheet mask. I like to use it at night then keep using the leftover serum in the packet for a couple of days after. Can’t recommend this enough.

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Bronzer, $113

I’ve used this for years. It’s the perfect bronzer in my opinion. Even if you have nothing else, just a swish of this will have you looking super radiant and glowing.

Le Labo Santal 33 eau de parfum 50ml, $396

I once asked someone in a shop what perfume they were wearing as it was so unique. I’ve never looked back. Yes, this is an expensive perfume but it's worth every penny. You only need the smallest spray for lasting fragrance all day long. Wait for all the compliments to roll in, it’s one of a kind.