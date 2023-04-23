Find your match made in mask heaven

Learn how to make the most of beauty’s masks offerings.

Right about now, when the seasons are changing, our skin and hair goes through a period of flux too.

Cooler temperatures and windy conditions can leave skin and hair looking and feeling dull, dehydrated and generally in need of some extra care.

Enter face masks, those tubes or pots of liquid loving filled with all the good things your skin is craving.

Beauty enthusiast Tyson Beckett asks esthetician and founder of Āla Skin, Christel Chapman, to share some tips on what to look for to help with various seasonal concerns.

READ MORE:

* 10 new beauty releases our editors are enamoured by

* This week's best celebrity beauty looks are all about bold lipstick

* What is the best order to apply your skincare in? A facialist clears things up



Oily Skin

Look for: A mask that contains chemical exfoliating ingredients such as an AHA or BHA to help with breakouts and congestion.

Common AHAs include lactic acid, which is generally used for more surface level congestion and skin texture and glycolic acid to treat deeper level skin concerns. Salicylic acid, also known as BHA, is popular for helping clear blackheads and whiteheads as it is oil soluble, meaning it is able to get deep into the pore.

Tip: These masks are also great to use in the lead up to a special event, where you want your skin to look extra smooth and bright.

Try:

Dry Skin

Look for: For skin erring on the drier side, Chapman recommends a mask that contains humectants such as hyaluronic acid and glycerin to help skin retain moisture and protective occlusives such as oils to lock moisture in.

Tip: These overnight masks are great for using on long-haul flights too.

Try:

Sensitive Skin

Look for: Something with ceramides to help strengthen the skin barrier and soothe irritated skin is the best bet for delicate dispositions.

Tip: A lovely thick cream containing plenty of ceramides and hydrating ingredients will work for sensitive skin, even if it isn’t advertised as a mask. Chapman says you can give it a go by “applying a generous layer and let it sit for 10 minutes before rubbing in. Use as often as needed.”

Try:

Hair woes

Look for: If a summer of swimming, or hot tool use has left your tresses in dire need of some TLC try a repairing hair mask to breathe life back into damaged locks. Nourishing products that incorporate with oils, butters, and other humectants are the go here.

Tip: Your ends are the most fragile part of your hair, so they’re likely to need the most loving. Apply the mask to the ends of your hair first and work your way up.

Try: