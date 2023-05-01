This week's best celebrity beauty were bold, but wearable

Blue eyeshadow, retro lashes, an entire face of Victorian inspired doll makeup. The celebs tried it all this week.

Tomorrow is the Met Gala, which means we are about to be inundated with killer fashion and beauty looks. But that doesn’t mean our favourite celebrities have been hiding away, saving their big beauty statements for fashion’s big night.

There were plenty of bold looks on display this week – keep scrolling for our favourites, from blue eyeshadow to an entire face of Victorian inspired doll makeup.

READ MORE:

* Queen Camilla’s hairdresser: 'William should have sorted his hair out ages ago'

* 7 personal scents for every kind of Mother

* This week's best celebrity beauty looks want to tempt you out of your go-to routine

* My face is up here: Why fashion is championing boob-centric clothes



Julia Fox

If there is one thing you can count on Julia Fox for, it’s pulling a surprise out of her styling bag.

First she convinced us to go back to messy black with our eye makeup, and now she’s pulling inpiration from Victorian era dolls for her glam. Or as one Instagram commenter wrote “It’s giving ‘feed ‘em croissant’ Marie Antoinette”.

If you’re keen to give a soft and simplified version of doll makeup a go (Julia did her own makeup here), give Ensemble’s tutorial a watch.

Rihanna

Chris Pizzello Rihanna addresses the audience during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2023.

When she wasn’t stepping out with a timely reminder that she is the queen of the Met Gala fashion, Rihanna spent time this week proving that beauty inspiration can some from anywhere: even the Smurfs.

Taking to the stage at CinemaCon to reveal she has been cast in the voice role of Smurfette in a new live-action movie, Riri took visual cues from her character, washing her lids with a soft blue shadow.

Blue eyeshadow is having a moment, and it’s more wearable than you think.

Olivia Wilde

Proof that sometimes a look can be bold in its simplicity. This relatively simple cool-toned neutral eyeshadow pairing looks so good against Olivia Wilde’s grey-blue eye colour.

Natasha Lyonne

Makeup artist Jo Baker, who perfected the grey looks above, is also responsible for this incredible lash / eyeliner combination seen on the peepers of Natasha Lyonne on the front cover of ES Magazine. Just like Lyonne, it’s dramatic, quirky and perfectly retro styled.