Harry Says: The case for never changing up your beauty look

“If you have a look you love, and that suits you and wears well, why wouldn’t you take it for a spin any time you get the opportunity?”

*Harriet Pudney is a beauty aficionado and former Stuff journalist who lives in Melbourne.

OPINION: Despite the fact that I’ve lived in three countries, dated approximately 400 men of varying levels of insanity, and used to go out at least three nights a week, I have about four stories I tell regularly. You would think someone who had lived a reasonably varied life would have more variety in terms of chat, and you’d be wrong.

If you’ve heard about the time a personal trainer from Dunedin hit on me in the club in Dubai, and what I said to him, or how me and my best friend used to pretend the café we worked in was a hospital, or the time I accidentally used the bathroom in an apartment above a pub, you’ve heard it all.

People have varying levels of tolerance for this repetitiveness. Some cut me off the second I say “So I went up the stairs and past a bike, right,” whereas more charitable listeners, like my friend Joe, just refer to it as me playing the hits. “The thing is, they’re good stories,” he tells me. “I don’t mind hearing them again.”

This is a profoundly generous and caring approach to me having the memory of a goldfish, but I do see his point. Repetition doesn’t always ruin things. There are episodes of The Simpsons or Sex and The City I’ve seen easily half a dozen times, and they still hit. I’ve read Pride and Prejudice annually since 2010, and it hasn’t lost its charm.

I was thinking about this last night, while I put on the same makeup I do just about every time I’m going out in the evening.

A dewy, sheer base, some natural bronzer and rosy cream blush, a warm-toned, shimmery eye with gel liner, and a tinted lip balm, finished with half a tube of mascara and some setting spray. My hair was smoothly blown out thanks to my Dyson Airwrap. I looked exactly the same as I always do. Guess what: I like it.

In this era of endless reinvention and micro trends, I think there can be an expectation that every night out is a photo opportunity and requires a completely new look. I would disagree. If you have a look you love, and that suits you and wears well, why wouldn’t you take it for a spin any time you get the opportunity?

Sure, makeup can be about experimentation and novelty and play, but it can also just be about looking good.

So when I’m simply wanting to look like the hottest version of myself, I’ll reach for the Yves Saint Laurent Touch Eclat Le Teint Foundation, $113, and mix in a drop of the Aesop Fabulous Face Oil, $80. These two are pricey, I know, but you can get a similar effect adding rosehip oil to your favourite medium-to-full coverage foundation. The effect is flawless but glowy, perfected but still sheer enough to look like skin.

That liner has got to be the Bobbi Brown Long Wear Gel Eyeliner, $63, in Espresso Ink. This dark brown is much less harsh than black, but still gives me the winged definition I’m after. Apply with a small angled brush and aim for the end of your eyebrow.

On the lips is the Kosas Kosasport LipFuel Hyaluronic Lip Balm, $35, in Rush. I have sold this surprisingly punchy balm to three friends by letting them borrow it. Hydrating, flattering, and versatile. An ideal colour to use as blush, as well.

Last up and always respected is M.A.C Cosmetics Prep + Prime Fix+, $52. The ultimate final step in making your makeup last and preventing any unwanted texture.