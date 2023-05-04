Why the men's beauty at the Met Gala was so good

*James Dobson and Andrey SV are also known as Beauty Benders, sharing and creating refreshingly experimental makeup videos and tips.

The hangovers have worn off, the carpet rolled up and the world’s most fashionable cockroach has long scurried off (or met its demise, if reports are true).

The 2023 Met Gala is over, and you’ve probably seen a million images of Doja Cat or the incredible Anok Yai. But we’re more interested in dissecting the men’s looks, and as men’s beauty obsessives, the makeup – and some of it was very good.

Vogue credits an influx of progressive men’s looks on the runway in 2010 to a corresponding uptick in riskier ensembles for the gents at the Met Ball, and as men are feeling more comfortable expressing themselves through fashion on the red carpet, we’re starting to see more experimentation on the makeup front as well.

And mark our words: even if the male celebrity isn’t wearing show-stopping eyeshadow, he will be wearing makeup (check out our story on skin tints if you feel like dabbling in some unclockable, skin perfecting tinted foundations).

Let’s brush over the problematic Karl Lagerfeld theme, as many of the attendees did, and instead focus on the brushes of the incredible makeup artists that descended upon New York to help make these creative visions come together.

Instagram/@valentino.beauty Alton Mason's beauty look at the 2023 Met Gala featured a full face of Valentino makeup.

Alton Mason

Arguably one of the strongest looks of the ball, inspired by the quintessential show-stopping Chanel bride. Alton Mason is also fresh off the back of a stunning Valentino Beauty campaign, so it’s no surprise that he’s wearing a full face of Valentino makeup.

Artist Taylour Chanel used the Valentino Colour-Flip Eyeshadow Palette to create a delicate smoky eye, topped with iridescent Dreamdust 01 Silver Spark glitter eyeshadow, and finished with a “very Chanel” pearl placed in the inner corners – the light catching it all perfectly under the white tulle veil.

Conan Gray

Resplendent in a pearl encrusted suit with Karl’s trademark high-starched collar, all by Balmain, singer Conan Gray looks as regal as all hell.

Makeup artist Melissa Dezarate lent into the regality by giving the skin an almost Rococo powdery pale finish, and the lightest touch of matte pink blush on the apples of the cheeks.

Manu Rios

Although the swoon-fest that is Manu Rios opted for a more covert beauty look, we think there’s merit in understanding what goes into a “red-carpet” perfected skin look for men.

We spoke to his makeup artist Bosco Montesinos who gave us the low-down, which revolves largely around prepping the skin, using Shiseido Vital Perfection Uplifting and Firming Express Eye Mask, the Foreo UFO 2 device and Shiseido face cream to deeply hydrate the face.

Armani Luminous Silk Concealer was used to correct and brighten, and the skin is finished with Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Powder Bronzer, Armani Neo Nude A-Blush and a few taps of Dior highlighter balm.

Jordan Roth

Jordan is obviously a huge fan of Lagerfeld’s (that’s a joke… he’s wearing a giant fan inspired by one of Karl’s most iconic accessories). But this breathtaking ensemble and makeup look is no joke.

Roth wears a floor-length skirt comprised of 480,000 black micro glass bugle beads, topped with a fan made out of black glass mirror by Schiaparelli that demurely concealed parts of Roth’s face.

From behind the fan sweeps temple grazing draped pink blush and a duochrome purple/rust smoky eye by artist Sil Bruinsma, topped off with a jewel like deep red lipstick (the shade is Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick #1996 Rouge Libre). Perfection.

Jared Leto

Yes he arrived in a giant cat suit; no, I’m not about to start waxing lyrical on feline beauty. But under that cat suit, Leto wore a striking archive embellished piece from the Karl Lagerfeld Fall 2009 runway collection, paired with a heavily kohled eye and a molten silver lid by artist Petros Petrohilos.

It’s a little rock ‘n roll for our tastes, but it’s very on brand for Leto, and he wears it well.

Lil Nas X

It’s like Pat McGrath looked at her work on the red crystal-encrusted Doja Cat at Schiaparelli’s Paris Fashion Week show in January and said “MORE!”

This look on Lil Nas X took nine hours, thousands of three-dimensional crystals and pearls and a team of people to “fly all over the globe to find all of the pieces”, McGrath explained to Vogue.

Head-to-toe silver body paint, a Dior thong and a piece of 25-year-old Austrian lace that formed the base of the Choupette-inspired mask completed the look. Incredible. Iconic. And a nightmare to remove.