This week's best celebrity looked regal and expensive

In a week bookended by flagrant displays of wealth, it tracks that the makeup looks that caught our common eyes were gilted.

From Emma Chamberlain’s blue smokey eye at the Met Gala to the Princess of Wales proving she’s the Queen of royal image making, the best celebrity beauty looks this week were dripping with jewels.

Catherine, Princess of Wales

That your eye goes to Duchess Catherine’s makeup when there is so much else going on with her coronation outfit is a testament to the strength of her look.

It’s a modern, if slightly heightened, version of her wedding makeup with what has become her go-to makeup formula in play. There’s the softly defined lips, warm cheek lifting blush, and diffused brown eye makeup. It’s her, but better, which is generally the goal with makeup.

Emma Chamberlain

Evan Agostini/AP Emma Chamberlain attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala.

Nearing a week on, I'm still thinking about Emma Chamberlain’s blue eyeshadow and princess headband combo at the Met Gala.

The makeup artist behind the look, Kelsey Deenihan told Lancôme “Her fabulous structured two-piece and matching headband are a bit more polished, so we wanted to compliment and balance that with deeper, more edgy makeup. We decided to go with a 90s brown lip and a rough, blue smokey eye to complete the look.”

Luckily for us, Deenihan also shared how she created the look, step-by-step.

Poorna Jagannathan

Poorna Jagannathan does an elegant look so well. In April, I was obsessed with her Dior outfit worn to the brand’s first Indian runway show and this week she showed off absolutely glowing skin when attending the Gold Gala in Los Angeles.

The golden eye and fuchsia lip are perfection, but it’s the brushed out curled bob that had this image immediately saved to my hair inspiration folder.

Lila Moss

Speaking of phenomenal hair... The perfectly dishevelled hair apple did not fall far from the tree for Kate Moss’ daughter Lila. Her beautifully disarranged honey blonde tresses in this Chloe campaign are making me feel more at ease with the frizz bomb my barnet becomes in the rain. Embrace imperfection.

Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse knows and appreciates the totally transformative effect a bright swipe of lipstick can have.

“As soon as someone puts a red lip on me I really start to channel Ja’ime’s energy in a super primal way,” she captioned a TikTok of her getting her face done by makeup artist Sofia Schwarzkopf-Tilbury. You have been warned.