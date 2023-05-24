Harry Says: Barbarella is a forever beauty icon, here's how to get the look in 2023

Harriet Pudney is a beauty aficionado and former Stuff journalist who lives in Melbourne.

OPINION:I am not the first person to notice that every movie is a reboot or franchise instalment now, and honestly, this probably isn’t even the first time I’ve complained about it in this column. So be it: I really do think Hollywood is a more cautious, boring, predictable industry than it used to be.

Consider Barbarella. Made in 1968 and starring the peerless Jane Fonda, this film is about as cheesy, weird, sexy, sweet, and silly as any film ever made. It features murderous children, a blind angel, and a crucifixion. The movie is entirely vibes-based and in 2023, has a clunky, innocent charm that makes it far more watchable than any overly slick production made according to the whims of a focus group.

Paramount/Getty Images Impossibly voluminous and perfectly curled, this is the platonic ideal of a blowout.

The movie is also extraordinarily stylish. Making Jane Fonda look good is not exactly a tough ask, but she’s magnetic here. The costumes are pure 1960s sci-fi, all metallic corsets, chainmail, and knee-high boots. Famously designed by Paco Rabanne, these outfits offer a vision of the future I find infinitely preferable to the one we find ourselves in now. Maybe things will improve between now and the 41st century.

But let’s talk about the hair and makeup. Like Kendall Jenner in a Thrasher tee, I feel confident there are people who have dressed up as Barbarella having never seen Barbarella. This is not a slight against those people: when a film’s look becomes this iconic, it’s bound to happen.

And who wouldn’t want Fonda’s hair here? Impossibly voluminous and perfectly curled, it’s the platonic ideal of a blowout. If I could wake up every day with styled hair for the rest of my life, this is about what I would ask for. A more toned-down and modern version, for sure, but it’s the spirit of the look.

When I want to interpret Barbarella style in my everyday life, I blow my hair out at home, getting the brush up under my roots as much as possible, and holding the ends around the brush to set them in a curl. If you could be bothered with rollers, this would be the time. A volumising hairspray like the Redken Dry Texture one, $45, is essential.

The makeup look is just as sensational, focused on a heavy ‘60s cut-crease eye and a frosted nude lip. For our present moment, I would do a little less: smudgy winged liner and a gently defined socket. Charlotte Tilbury has made this easy with a shade of her Rock ‘N’ Kohl liner called Barbarella Brown, $36.

You’ll notice mixed reviews here: I believe this colour, a cool-toned brown, outperforms some of the others. The key point is to use light pressure and to smudge out with a small angled brush. Blending in a tonal eye shadow will also amp up the look.

Those with better hand-eye coordination than me should break out the falsies. Go for something like the Ardell Naked Lash 422, $17, for a look with drama that still lets you blink normally.

For the lip, we’re looking for hydration, colour, and shine, all beautifully delivered by the Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss in Free Spirit, $60. With avocado and jojoba oils, this is a gloss that genuinely cares for the lip, in a nudey-pink shade that suits just about everyone.

If you’re looking for a bit more structure and longevity in your lip colour, layer this over a liner in a coordinating shade. I tend to do this at home and then just take the gloss out with me. Efficiency.