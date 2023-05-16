This week's best celebrity beauty looks work for all ages

“It looks great on her, but it wouldn’t look like that on me.” It’s a refrain I’ve been guilty of uttering myself when admiring celebrity fashion and makeup.

In all honesty no, it won’t look the same on your face as it does a celebrities – but unless that star is your identical twin, it was never going to. That doesn’t mean it won’t look fantastic, or that you won’t have fun giving it a go.

Don’t let age, a lack of star power or technical nous stop you trying something new. Makeup washes off. Below, six beauty looks from the past week to try out next time you want to mix it up a little.

Antonia Thomas

The Good Doctor actor Antonia Thomas has piercing green eyes and this pink eyeshadow really makes them pop.

Explaining the inspiration behind the looks, makeup artist Kenneth Soh said “Spring boarding off Antonia’s gorgeous tan, I wanted to avoid browns and nudes and went for blush tones instead to lift and create a feeling of freshness. It also looks so good against her beautiful green eyes!”

You don’t have to recreate the pink look exactly to get an equally striking look, pick a shadow that contrasts your eye colour next time you’re tempted by a nude eye look but know you should try something more exciting.

Clara Rugaard

Proof that a light touch and luminous skin can be just as alluring as a full face of slap: Black Mirror actor Clara Rugaard showed off this glowing face at a Netflix event before the Baftas.

We might not have her stunning genetics, but thanks to her makeup artist Zoe Taylor we know every product she used.

Mia Threapleton and Kate Winslet

Accepting the Bafta for best leading actress for her role in I Am Ruth, Kate Winslet dedicated the award to her co-star Mia Threapleton, who is also her daughter. "We did this together kiddo," Winslet said. "There were days when it was agony for [Mia] to dig as deeply as she did and it took my breath away."

Something else they did together? Their makeup. Both women had their glam done by legendary artist Lisa Eldridge and though there are slight differences to the application (Threapleton’s eyes are more intensely lined) the similarity and beauty of both looks is a reminder that there is nothing beauty related that you are excluded from trying based on age.

Kit Connor

As progressive as the beauty industry claims to be, there are still some unusual quirks related to gender and perceptions of masculinity that endure. Case in point: The experts that ready male and non-binary stars are often referred as groomers rather than makeup artists.

Regardless of the name used to describe the work – hairstylist and ‘groomer’ Brady Lea did an incredible job getting Heartstopper star Kit Connor ready for this outing. His skin, makeup and hair is groomed to perfection.

Jodie Turner Smith

Focus on the lips or the eyes, not both the old makeup adage goes. Jodie Turner-Smith in this graphic eyeliner and punchy red lip is proof that the rule is hogwash. Turner-Smith is known for going all out with her fashion and beauty, and it always pays off.

Catherine, Princess of Wales

Alex Bramall/Kensington Palace via Getty Images The Princess Of Wales takes part in opening sequence for Eurovision Song Contest grand final.

The impeccable royal blue Jenny Packham gown got a lot of attention when Duchess Catherine made her Eurovision cameo, but for me the hair was the noteworthy styling cue.

We want what we can’t have, and in my shoulder-length, fine-haired case it’s full-bodied rich girl hair that holds a curl. Maybe this weekend I’ll pick up the Dyson Airwrap and have another go at perfecting my version of curls.