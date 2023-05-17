Is Beyoncé launching a hair line? Fans think so

If Instagram is to be believed, we’ll all be Becky with the good hair soon, because Beyoncé is set to enter the beauty space.

This morning, in the midst of her Renaissance World Tour, the music legend took to Instagram to seemingly confirm she’s joining Tracee Ellis Ross, Jennifer Aniston and Paramore’s Hayley Williams in offering a celebrity hair care line.

"How many of ya'll knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama's salon?" Beyoncé asked her 308 million Instagram followers on a slide that was part of a carousel of pictures that also showed her styling her hair in present day and a childhood snap of braided B getting her hair done.

"Destiny's Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls.

“I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I've always dreamed of carrying on her legacy," she continued. "I can't wait for you to experience what I've been creating."

The written statement isn’t the only clue the Halo singer gave fans though. Eagle-eyed viewers noticed that in one of the pictures a set of nondescript bottles that could potentially hold samples of the line was laid out on the counter. If that is true there looks to be at least five different products in the works, including what appears to be oils and sprays.

The number of celebrities leveraging attempting to leverage their star power into the skin care and beauty industry has snowballed in recent years. While this will be Beyoncé’s first foray into follicular products, her commercial success in the wider beauty realm is well proven.

In conjunction with American-French multinational beauty company Coty, Beyoncé has released 14 fragrances. The first, Heat, was released in 2010 with department store Macy’s saying they sold 72,000 bottles of the spray during a one-hour period after it launched.

At this stage there are scant official details about this new haircare venture, but that’s not stopping the BeyHive readying their wallets. As one comment surmised, “Whatever it is I support it.”