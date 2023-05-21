Line of beauty: 7 unexpected eyeliners to brighten your day

As the moody winter weather sets in I’m embracing colour in a way not seen since Winnie the Witch tripped over Wilbur the cat.

And it’s not just in my clothing choices being repainted with a bold brush. My lips are brighter, my blush is being applied with more gusto and up top, vibrant eyeliner is proving an easy way to pep up sleepy eyes on days that seem shorter and shorter.

READ MORE:

* This week's best celebrity beauty looks work for all ages

* Lunchtime Shop: Very handy, and stylish, umbrellas

* This week's best celebrity beauty looked regal and expensive



Whether used as a souped up swap for your classic liner, extended out in an abstract swoop or utilised off label to create a statement monochromatic look all across the lid, a flashy liner is a zingy and versatile addition to your makeup case.

The best bit? Whereas a slick of black liner is the domain of the refined, their colourful counterparts don't require a steady hand. Creativity, not precision is the aim here.

SHOP: