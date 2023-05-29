Want to smell like it's 5am after a night at the club? A new K Road scent could be for you

Notorious for late night sweat-filled clubs, drunken vodka-stained stumbles home and plenty of questionable decisions, Auckland’s Karangahape Road may not seem the ideal muse for a perfume scent, but regardless – someone’s gone and made one.

Road by Karangahape promises to capture the scent of the street in bottle form.

And for $100 a pop you, too, can smell like the infamous street at any time of the day.

Released globally on Friday, 150 bottles of the scent will be sold over six weeks at various stores on the CBD street. All revenue will go directly to Lifewise – a housing support charity that runs the not-for-profit cafe Merge on K Road.

Each bottle comes with its own physical chunk of K Road , too – by way of a piece of concrete slab stolen from the ongoing Central Rail Link Karanga-a-Hape construction project.

Sure, the scent of a long, boozy night is something most people actively try to wash off come morning, Of Body chief scent smith Nathan Taare said the highs and lows of the street make it the ideal inspiration.

Supplied The campaign for Road by Karangahape will run for six weeks.

“All great perfumes contain ‘bad smells’ and ‘good smells’, and K Rd contains those things in droves,” he said.

“What makes a perfume interesting is contrast, the pairing of potentially off-putting notes with the pleasant ones, and the finding that balance.”

The scent is meant to be for special occasions. Unless you want to be called into HR for smelling like you’ve just come from the club, maybe don’t wear it on Monday at the office.

Taare said it is designed to invoke nostalgia from those nearby.

So what exactly does a K Road perfume smell like? According to the campaign imagery, the perfume includes wet pavement, beer infused leather, incense burn and coffee.

The models for the project are also people that actually work on the street, and the campaign is designed to poke a bit of fun at often absurd luxury scent brands.

A pharmacy owner, coffee shop owner and chef all appear in the advertisements, who Jamey Holloway, manager of the Karangahape Road business association said are already recognised characters of the street.

“K Rd attracts an eclectic group of hustlers and small businesses you won’t find anywhere else in the world,” said Holloway.

“As far as I’m concerned, perfume is just water, spice, and sex appeal. We’ve done all that and some with a bloody good smelling campaign.”