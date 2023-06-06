Harry Says: What do the royal family smell like?

You might not have much in common with the firm, but for the price of a bottle of perfume you can smell like them.

*Harriet Pudney is a beauty aficionado and former Stuff journalist who lives in Melbourne.

Opinion:I haven’t worked fulltime in a newsroom since 2017, but I did for the first four years or so of my working life. That changes a person. Basically any level of workplace franticness seems fine to me in comparison, I always write out the words per cent, and I still shorten the word paragraph to par.

Most of all, though, what it gave me is a lifelong love of incredible headlines. For example: “Dominic West hides in the bushes after his wife insists marriage is ‘fine’ since Lily James snogging scandal,” or “Nick Cave reveals he was 'extremely bored' at King Charles' historic Coronation after being one of the few Australians to get an invite.” I’m sorry to link to the Sun and the Daily Mail, but Christ they know how to write a headline.

My most recent favourite comes from the much more respectable Guardian, but is arguably the most low-brow: “Blood, sweat and poo: Jude Law wore bespoke perfume to play Henry VIII.” Iconic. This is journalism.

As you’ll read in that story, Law engaged a perfumer to create the scent for his role in Firebrand, recently premiered at Cannes. He plays an older version of the much-married king, one whose famous leg ulcer could apparently be smelt from three rooms away.

“His leg was rotting so badly. He hid it with rose oil. I thought it would have a great impact if I smelt awful,” Law told the paper. “[My scent was] this extraordinary variety of blood, faecal matter and sweat… Initially, I used it very subtly. But then it became a spray fest.”

Truly disgusting. Let us be grateful that cinemas typically smell of popcorn and cleaning products, not whatever is depicted on screen.

This made me think about the current British royal family, and their fragrances of choice. Catherine, Princess of Wales, is famously a fan of Jo Malone Orange Blossom, $129 for 30ml. A light, fresh scent that’s lovely but not particularly interesting. Appropriate for someone whose main job (if you can call it that) is meeting members of the public.

Let’s move up the ranks. King Charles III has some conflicting information online about his perfume preferences, but the main factor is that they’re all extremely expensive. This makes sense considering I have read that he takes his own bed and toilet seat when he travels. Anyway. According to Prince Harry’s book, he wears Dior Eau Sauvage, $166 for 50ml, and rather a lot of it.

“[It] was hard to smell anything other than his personal perfume,” Harry writes. “He would put it on his cheeks, his neck, his shirt. Floral, with a hint of something harsh, like pepper or gunpowder.”

Other sources assert that the king wears Creed Green Irish Tweed, $450 but tricky to get your hands on in New Zealand right now, or Penhaligon’s Highgrove Bouquet, AU$265 but also out of stock. As the name suggests, both of these are inspired by the great outdoors, fresh air and layered woods and botanicals. If you do manage to get your hands on a bottle, please use it more sparingly than described above.

Moving onto the In Memoriam section of this column. The people’s princess, the queen of hearts, Princess Diana was known to wear First by Van Cleef & Arpels, $88. With notes of hyacinth, rose, jasmine, amber, and sandalwood, you can imagine it suiting her perfectly. And Queen Elizabeth II is said to have chosen Guerlain’s L’Heure Bleue, spicy, floral, and powdery. Tricky to buy, but if it’s already your favourite, you know you’re in esteemed company.