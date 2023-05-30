This week's best celebrity beauty looks were twists on the classics

As we near the middle of the year I often feel a sudden itch to switch things up in my beauty routine.

Not only because the colder weather means skin can feel drier, tighter and well, sadder, but because we’re running out of long weekends coming up in the calendar and the churn of the year can feel very same-samey.

Luckily a wee tweak is often all that’s needed to make things feel a bit fresher. A new hairstyle, a fresh shade of lipstick, a fun way to adorn your eyes can be all that's needed to make getting ready on dark mornings that bit more exciting.

Below, five examples of little beauty twists with big impact.

Jennie Ruby Jane

That my eyes were drawn to Kim’s twisted pony, before the double bow action speaks volumes about its allure.

A great alternative for those who struggle to separate a regular long plait from horse-girl territory, this rope braid manages to be prim, and refined, but not uptight.

Duchess Catherine

The precise pink colour on the Princess of Wales is a near perfect match with the Alexander McQueen power suit she’s wearing, itself reminiscent of coconut ice.

Aside from the sublime shade selection, the formula looks to be a winner too. It provides a nice lustre and wash of colour, without looking too ‘done’ or ultra shiny as is sometimes the case with a gloss. For a similar look try Bobbi Brown’s Extra Lip Tint, $68, or the very expensive but very good Chantecaille Lip Veil, $94.

Gigi Hadid

Usually you let your hair down at an after party, but this week in Cannes Gigi Hadid opted to clip her hair back to focus on the serious business of partying. Honestly, nothing says here for a good time, more than a super sparkly claw clip.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh is the new face of Valentino beauty, with the pair releasing out a sizzle reel to hype the collab. The short clip is full of fun beauty looks, specifically bright lipsticks, but you can’t get more wearable than this ultra wearable brick-red lipstick.

Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus

Lindsey Byrnes/Alternative Press Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker in Alternative Press.

This year the members of supergroup band boygenius have delivered a series of killer photoshoots that reference iconic queer and musical imagery (case in point their remaking of Rolling Stone’s 1994 Nirvana cover), but this Brokeback Mountain inspired shoot with Alternative Press is my favourite of theirs so far.

The playful scene by scene recreations are obviously spectacular, but the looks with the bejewelled western suits and eyes, which makeup artist Amber D created using Pley’s reusable body and face gems are one of the most fun aspects. Proof that you don’t need to be a big makeup person to dip your toe in the waters of face embellishment.