Why 3D nails are so big right now

To the uninitiated this feels an impossible feat to pull off at home. Nail artist Tanya Barlow is here to hold your (manicured) hand through the process.

Once upon a time in the beauty world, ‘bigger is better’ was a phrase that applied to hairstyles. Then the Brazilian Butt Lift came around, and the phrase took on new meaning below the belt.

Now the maximalist trend is extending to our fingertips, with highly decorated, ‘3D’ nails being the manicure style du jour.

Carmen Kuang, who operates under the artist name Nails By Chubs , says that while the embellished designs have been gaining favour locally, overseas they have been popular for much longer.

“This is a ‘recent’ trend in the western beauty industry, but has actually been an ongoing style in most East Asian countries for a long time, notably in China, Korea and Japan,” Kuang said.

“With the internet and apps such as TikTok and Pinterest, I believe it is now trending here because people are being more exposed to international beauty trends.”

These influences mean that this style is known by a number of names. “Douyin is essentially Chinese style and involves a lot of translucent colours, glitter/sparkles, magnetic gel, blush,” explains Kuang.

Hot Ebony Nailz/The Nail Bar 3D manicures from American nail artist Hot Ebony Nailz and The Nail Bar Ponsonby.

The Korean version “has a lot of translucent colours, although they also do a lot of colourful cute art and 3D moulds”. Kuang says the Japanese style is very ‘nuanced’ and features blended translucent colours and chunky 3D charms.

A year ago Auckland-based nail artist Tanya Barlow reported an influx of customers in her studio “veering away from minimalism, nude nails or simple block colours, and embracing the ‘extra’ and pushing the limits of nail art.”

When Ensemble released its first puzzle in 2020, an intricate bejewelled manicure by Barlow featured in the design.

Ensemble 3D nails featured on Ensemble’s Cherry On Top puzzle, created by nail artist Tanya Barlow.

With micro trends on the rise, fuelled by the turnover and breadth of inspiration on the internet, Kuang says what’s in vogue for nails is “always changing”.

Recently “clear/chrome 3D blobs and swirls” have been popular, and “big 3D charms, especially cute characters”.

Given the intricacies of these designs, customers wanting to give them a try should expect to sit in the salon for longer than a straightforward manicure.

It took Barlow approximately nine hours to create the manicure for the Ensemble puzzle shoot, including time to remove the previous design she sported and create a strong underlying manicure on which to lay the designs.

Park Eunkyung/Melanie Graves/Instagram 3D nails from Instagram accounts nail_unistella and overglowedit.

Kuang says the time needed for 3D designs can vary greatly and “depends on the complexity”. The addition of simple designs or gems could only take 10 minutes more, but super maximalist embellishments can add “an hour, plus”.

Longer appointments, and the added materials, mean that these manicures will cost you more too. A two-hour appointment with Barlow to create ‘sculpted 3D art’ is priced in the region of $160-$200.

While Kuang admits that there is definitely more aftercare involved with these bulky manicures, and that you do have to “be careful to not knock it on things or get it caught”, she doesn’t think these highly decorative designs are prohibitively impractical.

“I can wash, clean, type – it does possibly take a couple of days to get used to after a fresh new set,” she says.

While the highly complicated designs are fuelling the popularity of the trend online, you don’t need to go whole hog straight away.

“Simply adding a 3D charm is an easy feat,” says Kuang.

Where to get 3D manicures in Aotearoa

Lots of salons offer the service, but this is a taster of places that have caught our eye.

Auckland

Hana nail

Hello Tanya Nails

Nails by Chubs

The Nail Bar Ponsonby

Wellington

Naillington

Orly Boutique

Kiwi Beauty Salon

Christchurch

Nails by Tomo

Petals Nail Salon

Dunedin

JE Nails & Spa