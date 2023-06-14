Harry Says: The classic beauty products I repurchase before they run out

A quick run-through of the products I would have on tap in my bathroom, if that was a realistic option.

*Harriet Pudney is a beauty aficionado and former Stuff journalist who lives in Melbourne.

Opinion: Due to this column and the two years I spent working at a beauty retailer, I’m not exactly short on makeup, skin and hair care products.

I have more perfumes than I’ll be able to use before they go off and when friends come to my house quite often leave with a cleanser or nail polish or treatment in hand. I only have the one face and body. There’s no point in me holding onto everything.

But of course, there are things I have to just buy with my own money. While getting sent PR samples is a huge luxury, you can’t exactly fill out a request form every time you run out of concealer. A lot of the products I recommend here are things I’ve bought with my own money, but today they all are.

This does mean they may not be right for you: we don’t have the same skin or hair or taste. But they’re my genuine essentials, the products I buy two at a time or before the old bottle even runs out. Please join me for a quick run-through of the products I would have on tap in my bathroom, if that was a realistic option.

The La Roche-Posay Toleriane Caring Wash Cleanser, $27 is the last word in gentle, effective cleansers that do the job without acting like they’re going to change your life. What I love about this product is less what it does (though it does obviously do a good job of washing my face) and more about what it doesn’t.

Many cleansers are too harsh, stripping or irritating the skin when they should be leaving well enough alone. If your skin is dry or prone to redness, this may well work for you. I use it with a flannel in the shower at night and wash my face with water in the morning.

Sticking with the shower, I’m going to recommend the Pureology Hydrate shampoo and conditioner, $47.50 each, for probably the 200th time in my life. You might think that a shampoo and conditioner just intended to moisturise your hair was a bit basic, and you’d be right, but in the best possible way.

The shampoo is rich and caring, the conditioner smells like peppermint, and the overall experience gives my dry, fluffy hair serious hydration. I’m considering buying the huge one-litre bottles next time. I remember buying Pureology from Rodney Wayne in Hamilton’s beloved Centre Place mall when I was 19. I could barely afford it then, because I was getting paid $14 an hour to sell sunglasses, but it was worth it when and it’s worth it now.

Then, we have the best mascara for its price that I’ve ever tried, my long-time love, L’Oreal Lash Paradise, $33. This has been around for long enough that I saw a Tiktok about how it used to be majorly hyped. In the past tense! Put some respect on Lash Paradise’s name: it’s still hyped, by me at least, every single day. You will not find a fluffier, blacker, more volumising and lengthening mascara.

It reminds me of the now-discontinued MAC Plush Lash, which I frothed from 2009 to 2013. At the moment, because I live in Melbourne and my bathroom in the mornings is essentially a fridge, I’m popping it inside my bra to warm up while I do the rest of my makeup. With this trick and a careful, wiggling application from the very root, I’m rewarded with the kind of eyelashes usually seen on men, toddlers, and others who don’t appreciate them. A classic.