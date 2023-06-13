Get ready for the return of the 90s stretchy headband

1995 called, and it wants its hair accessories back. Lately a proliferation of nostalgic adornments have taken the spotlight, from sparkling barrettes to butterfly clips.

We’ve had oversized scrunchies (still a thing), big bows (also still a thing) and now, those wide, stretchy headbands that were everywhere in the late 90s.

Like most trends these days, this headband reached public consciousness when model Bella Hadid began wearing them around town – a black one with a white vest and yellow rimless glasses, a grey one with a matching grey tracksuit.

Various celebrities followed suit, including Nicole Peltz Beckham, Anitta, Olivia Culpo and Iris Law. At the Met Gala in May, LaLa Anthony teamed her glamorous white Sergio Hudson gown with a matching thick fabric headband.

I knew it had reached fever pitch when I saw them available at Glassons.

As the fashion microtrend cycle gets ever quicker, and each week sees a new type of ‘-core’ aesthetic take over TikTok feeds despite possibly not actually existing in real life (Barbiecore, Mermaidcore and Europecore are the latest buzzwords), it’s easy to see why this accessory in particular has gone mainstream.

Getty Images LaLa Anthony wears a fabric headband at the 2023 Met Gala.

It spans several styles and eras, from the sporty appeal of ‘Balletcore’ to the hyper-preppiness of the ‘old money’ look. There’s Cher from Clueless in the 90s, Brigitte Bardot in the 60s, and a thousand influencers today.

It’s also controversial – several people I spoke to about it were against the look; the same level of passion that I’ve seen against scrunchies. Perhaps that’s because they represent an era of the 90s as vividly as scrunchies still do the 80s.

That love/hate is likely a generational thing – but they’re absolutely back. Local accessories brands Baobei and Buttermilk recently collaborated on an array of stretchy headbands with a twist; adorned with two bows at the side, decorated with rhinestones, printed simply with the word ‘lucky’.

Baobei founder Grace Ko thinks there are several reasons for their return, and references a Dazed story that describes them as Gen Z’s ‘stealth status symbol’.

“It's such a humble accessory yet it holds a lot of significance, whether it's associated with elite gym culture or a nod to a preppy yuppie look,” she says.

@nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram Nicola Peltz Beckham, stretchy headband fan

“It's an easy accessory to personalise, and because it has significance in many eras and subcultures, it is never outdated. You'll see stretchy headbands on a Schiaparelli runway or someone has cut the neck off a turtleneck and rocked it on Karangahape Road.

“For our collab, the headbands fed into that notion of being ambitious, lucky, and in tune with pop culture as well as themselves.”

For many, the accessory is less of a trend-driven throwback and more a practical friend. Black women have worn stretchy headbands and head wraps for years, and those blessed with very thick hair will likely have their own version that they rely on.

For many, the thicker the headband, the better – influencer Jessi recently posted a TikTok sharing where she sources her wardrobe of stretchy headbands, recommending sports headbands or neck warmers as they’re wider than what is typically offered from traditional headbands.

The key to this new-old version of the headband – unlike those wrapped or knotted versions of recent years, or the big padded headbands that Prada put on the map – is that they sit flat and at the front of the head.

They’re less decorative, and there to actually push your hair off your face – like an actual headband is supposed to do.

SHOP IT