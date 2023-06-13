This week's best celebrity beauty looks were bold in their own way

Be it a bright hair colour, a fresh new cut, or an eyeliner that is cinematic in its graphic nature, this week’s stand-out beauty celebrity moments were united in their bold elements.

While the focus was on attention-grabbing hair - from hot pink to cropped bobs - there was also plenty of experimental makeup to take inspiration from.

Whether it be at the glittering Tony Awards in New York, a fashion show in Stockholm or backstage while on tour, the stars embraced creativity above all else.

Keep scrolling for our favourites of the week.

Marcia Gay Harden

Getty Images Marcia Gay Harden arrives at the 76th annual Tony Awards.

Characterised by its lip length cut, strong outline and lived in texture, a French bob is the haircut du jour amongst those seeking easy wearing volume and life.

Despite this universal appeal, the cut has also become synonymous with a certain type of young, thin, aloof TikTok personality, which is why when I saw Marcia Gay Harden wearing the s..t out of this style at the Tony Awards yesterday, I yelped in delight. So good.

Lizzo

“Black girls + pink hair” wrote the superstar on Instagram earlier this week, sharing a video of herself with a group of fans with similarly vibrant and joyful looks.

Lizzo’s version was described by hair stylist Shelby Swain as an “effortless piecey look”, matched with a shimmering green and clear rhinestone 3D manicure by nail artist Eri Ishizu, and striking eye makeup by Alexx Mayo using Clinique Quick Liner in shade of Intense Ebony, Clinique High Impact Easy Liquid Liner and Clinique All About Shadow quad in ‘Pink Chocolate’.

Lily Collins

If Lily Collins’ heaving flower crown here is giving you Midsommar vibes, you wouldn’t be far off... It’s also kind of intentional: she’s in Stockholm for the launch of Max Mara’s Resort 23 collection which “celebrates the natural beauty of Stockholm and the radiance of the summer season.”

But the Scandi crown isn’t why I’ve included her. Instead, Collins earned a spot on my best of the week looks because her bronzed peachy cheeks are the inspiration I need to finally put down the go-to pink cream blush.

Lupita Nyong'o

The sheer fabulousness of Lupita’s silver breastplate at the Tony Awards almost overshadowed her choice to get her scalp decorated in this bold pattern by Henna artist Sabeen.

Nyong’o says she met the New York based artist 18-months-ago at a wedding in Pakistan and has been plotting their collaboration ever since.

“I was ASTOUNDED by the INTRICACY and BEAUTY of her work. There was something unique about the way she expressed herself in henna art. And I promised myself, ‘One day I will have a reason to work with Sabeen’,” she wrote on Instagram last month when the pair first worked together.

Hayley Williams

The Paramore lead singer’s beauty look is most associated with colourful hair (she foundered hair care brand Good Dye Young in 2016), but she’s also made graphic eye looks one of her signatures.

Sometimes they feature bright shocks of colour, and others, as here, the focus is on black artistic lines and exaggerated bottom lashes that almost sit in the realm of A Clockwork Orange.