Harry Says: How to get Timothée Chalamet’s perfect hair

*Harriet Pudney is a beauty aficionado and former Stuff journalist who lives in Melbourne.

Opinion: You will have read the rumours about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner dating. Or maybe you haven’t, maybe you have interests outside the lives of celebrities you’ve never met.

Maybe you’re learning a second language and watch a lot of documentaries. Congratulations.

Anyway. They are, it looks like, having met in January at a fashion show in Paris. Her car has been seen outside his house, and the Daily Mail has photos of them going for multiple walks together, taken on such a long lens the photographer was probably several states away. It seems that they’re at the very least hanging out.

It made me think: will Chalamet ever appear on The Kardashians? Has he met her kids? What do they talk about? Jenner is a reality star and makeup billionaire, Chalamet is the kind of actor who will happily pretend to eat human flesh for the sake of his art. One wonders about the Venn diagram of interests and how much it might overlap.

Then it came to me: style. Jenner has been looking sensational of late, wearing sculptural Schiaparelli and old-Hollywood style Bottega Veneta. Chalamet, who once starred in a film called Beautiful Boy, is almost as well known for his Haider Ackermann looks as he is his acting. They met during Couture Week. I was a fool not to think of it sooner.

I bet they also talk about their beauty routines. Jenner has the face that launched a thousand lip filler appointments, and Chalamet has the kind of hair every man with even a vague awareness of style (and a decent hairline) wishes was on his head. Surely they’ve talked routines.

As luck would have it, Chalamet is the new face of Chanel Bleu, and so he’s been doing press on this very subject. Jamie Taylor, who looks after his hair and grooming, has in turn spoken to British Vogue on how to execute the Chalamet look.

Taylor also looks after Austin Butler, Sebastian Stan, and Channing Tatum. The woman knows what she’s talking about.

Good news: it’s all pretty straightforward, and it starts with a great haircut.

“I look at the shape of the face and hairline, and always start with a conversation to hear their likes and dislikes,” Taylor told Vogue. “They have to be able to achieve the look themselves, and it needs to be suitable for their lifestyle.”

Taylor’s signature look is unfussy and undone, but still classic. She cites movie stars like Paul Newman, James Dean, and Marlon Brando as her inspiration, so it makes sense she’s now responsible for the mops of their Hollywood successors.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Timothée Chalamet attends the Bones And All red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

Product wise, Taylor recommends keeping it simple, with just a lightweight hair cream, salt spray, and pomade. The Pureology Beach Waves Sugar Spray, $44, is a winner, and for a luxe, divinely scented styling option, you’ll want to go for the Le Labo Styling Concrete, $61.

Elsewhere, for a website called Leo Edit, Taylor has said she uses very affordable skincare on her handsome clientele.

She recommends starting your day with the CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser, $16, and following with the CeraVe Facial Moisturising Lotion SPF 15, $25. Even for those of us who have never been followed by the paparazzi, these two products are worth trying. Simple, caring, and cheap enough that you won’t mind using them liberally.

I wonder if Chalamet’s bathroom is now stocked with Kylie Skin, or if he’s staying true to his professionally recommended chemist classics. Keep an eye on the Deuxmoi Instagram page to find out.