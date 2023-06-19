The week's best celebrity beauty looks were a perfect match

Nowadays effortless beauty seems to be valued over all else.

Be it skin so clear you don’t need to wear any products, a full face of slap expertly applied in a manner that gives the illusion you woke up like this, or conversely, bold makeup applied haphazardly, so people know you don’t care that it’s not perfect.

In a beauty climate such as this, matching looks can run the risk of seeming a bit too considered. A bit prissy, a bit... try hard.

This week though, the best celebrity looks put in the effort and reaped the rewards. They matched, they tried, they made an effort.

Olivia Rodrigo

If it weren’t for the berry pout and nails, Olivia Rodrigo’s look here would fall firmly in that first category.

Skin so good, so bright and clear that she could say “I’m not really a makeup person, I just use a bit of tinted moisturiser”. Even the lips, which are edging on being imperfectly applied look a bit lived in. But the nails, in the perfectly matching shade of deep cherry red, pull it back into the realm of the considered and intentional. That said, I do think the reason this look works so well is that the rest of the look is so pared back.

Maya Hawke

Speaking of a perfect match, how good is the colour match between Maya Hawke’s aqua eyeliner, manicure and the step and repeat at the Asteroid City premiere in New York? You’ll see it if you can tear your eyes away from the fashion swim cap she’s wearing on her noggin.

Ellen Pompeo

I’m not going to lie, at first glimpse I thought the pretty blonde preening for the camera in this video that makeup artist Hung Vanngo posted to his Instagram was Gigi Hadid, but it’s actually a very snatched Ellen Pompeo.

Maybe it’s the sparking grey eyes that confused me, or the beautifully sculpted dusty rose cheeks, or the expertly blended stoney eyeshadow, or the every so gentle curled hair. Together? Perfection!

Keke Palmer

It doesn’t get more considered and carefully crafted than an intricate updo.

Asked about her pregnancy last year, new mum Keke Palmer said that “the baby is retinol” and one look at her glowing skin here will tell you she was not lying. If Christopher Luxon urging you to procreate didn’t provide the nudge you need, perhaps this will?

Jennifer Lawrence

In our round up of the best celebrity fashion looks last week, I talked about how Jennifer Lawrence and the Dior team who are dressing her have done a superb job at combining super-feminine designs with more hard-edged detailing. Lawrence’s beauty look here is a classic example of mastering that soft-hard traverse.

The ponytail is super sleek but the thick ribbon, wound tight gives it just enough hard edge. The same can be said for the chunkier ear cuff and the softly blended smoky eye.