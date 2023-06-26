Harry Says: There is beauty in The Idol, but it’s mostly on the surface

*Harriet Pudney is a beauty aficionado and former Stuff journalist who lives in Melbourne.

Opinion: Regular readers of this column will note that as well as beauty trends, products, and looks, I’ve got a lot to say on the subject of film and television.

It makes sense, given that they’re visual mediums, and also given that I’m the kind of pest who did media studies all through uni and still occasionally makes reference to a celebrity’s star text. It’s my view that the way things look matters.

Which is all to say that I’m sorry, but I’m going to talk about The Idol, a new HBO show that has moments of brilliance, great supporting characters, and the worst rat’s tail I’ve ever seen. I grew up in Hamilton in the 1990s. That is saying something.

The show also has the offensively gorgeous Lily Rose Depp, starring as a modernised Britney Spears, Selena Gomez figure named Jocelyn. A troubled young woman who happens to be one of the most famous people on the planet, pursued by a cult leader played by The Weeknd. What could go wrong?

Well, so far, a mess of a video shoot and one of the most embarrassing sex scenes ever filmed, but I’m only two episodes in. The Idol is made by Sam Levinson, who created Euphoria, and you can tell: it looks stunning, but a lot of the dialogue sounds like it was written in his notes app on the way to set each day.

A24 As Lily Rose Depp projects innocence, heartbreak, and sensuality by turns, my attention is on her makeup.

What I’m saying is that the show isn’t great, but that’s no fault of Depp or her makeup artist, Kirsten Sage Coleman. You believe Jocelyn is a star, and a very current one, with her tiny clingy outfits and her perfectly winged eyeliner. The show opens with a tight shot on Jocelyn’s face, in what we soon realise is a photo shoot. As she projects innocence, heartbreak, and sensuality by turns, my attention is on her makeup.

“Jocelyn needed to look messy, sexy, innocent, and maybe slightly unhinged,” Coleman wrote on Instagram. “We wanted to make her look doe-eyed, extremely flushed, and pouty.”

They achieved it. Depp is a Chanel ambassador in real life, and so her full face is from them, but of course you can take the inspiration and use whatever products you want. My first instinct for that perfected base was the Make Up For Ever HD Skin Foundation, $81. Long-lasting and invisible once blended, it’s a truly quality product. Apply with fingers for sheer coverage, and build up with a stippling brush if you want.

As for that flush Coleman talks about, I would reach for the Rose Inc Cream Blush in Foxglove, $54. Hydrating and refillable, it’s just as at home on the lips as it is on the cheeks. This tawny, rosy shade has the exact right tone for when you’re famous, gorgeous, and losing your mind.

For the smokey wing, I am going to defer to Chanel, and their Stylo Ombre et Contour cream shadow sticks, $65, in Electric Brown. Use this to get the shape you want, and then use a small angled brush and a darker brown eyeshadow to get the full, diffuse, smudgy effect. Obviously top with an entire tube of mascara.

Putting Depp’s Chanel contract aside, there isn’t a pop star in 2023 who doesn’t love a bit of Pat McGrath Labs. I can imagine Jocelyn pulling a tube of their Lip Fetish Divinyl Lip Shine, $70, from a tiny clutch while ensconced in the VIP area of a club I’ve never heard of. The packaging is enough, but the product within is a sheeny, glossy dream.