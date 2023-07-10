Celebrity beauty trends from the Paris couture shows

Heart Evangelista seen in Paris for the couture shows.

Fashion’s flashiest followers have been in Paris recently to take in the autumn 2023 haute couture shows.

Couture is fashion at its most extravagant, and while the makeup on the runways matched the spectacle of the shows, the beauty looks in the crowd were refreshingly down to earth.

While still inspirational, the looks followed more wearable trends. From winter appropriate lipstick shades, to makeup trends that are as good as a European holiday.

Below, five beauty trends spotted at the Paris couture shows that you can wear for work or play.

Cherry red lips

Getty Images Red lipstick on Heart Evangelista, Sydney Sweeney and Merve Görgöz.

Red lipstick is a perennial staple of Parisian style, and most French women have their own tried and true signature shade.

However, this fashion week those in the know washed their pouts in sumptuous shades of cherry red, including Heart Evangelista, Sydney Sweeney and Merve Görgöz. Luckily for us here in Aotearoa, this rich hue is particularly good for wearing in winter.

Tied up tight hair

Getty Images Tayshia Adams, Adwoa Aboah and Zoe Saldana.

With temperatures flirting around 30c in Paris, it makes sense that fashion week guests opted to keep their hair up and away from their necks.

Not only do these taut hairstyles on the likes of Tayshia Adams, Adwoa Aboah and Zoe Saldana look fierce, they’re also super handy ways to deal with the rainy conditions we’re experiencing back home.

Athletic headbands

Getty Images Camilla Cabello, Margaret Zhang and Nadia Lee Cohen wear stretchy headbands.

Those who kept their tresses loose and long kept their look edgy by incorporating a beauty accessory more commonly associated with your end of day cleansing routine: a stretchy headband.

Love them or loathe them, this Y2K staple is back in a big way.

Latte makeup

Getty Images Mary Leest, Pritika Swarup and Kelsey Merritt.

The latest beauty trend to take TikTok by storm, ‘latte makeup’ promotes the use of bronzy, milky toned makeup that creates a warm glowy look. Think smoky brown eyes, minimal foundation and neutral toned lips, as favoured by models and influencers like Mary Leest, Pritika Swarup and Kelsey Merritt.

In the same way a healthy (fake) tan does, the trend looks good on almost everyone – and like your coffee, can be dialled up or down to suit your preference and complexion.

Bright peepers

Getty Images Joey King, Lana Condor and Tracee Ellis Ross wear colourful eyeshadow in Paris.

If a bright pop of colour is more your thing, look to actors Joey King, Tracee Ellis Ross and Lana Condor for electric eyeshadow inspiration.

King used teal eyeshadow in place of winged liner, Condor ringed the perimeter of her peepers with a bright green shade, and Ellis Ross matched her watercolour shadow with the baby blue shade on her shirt.