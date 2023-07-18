Lunchtime Shop: Lip balms to protect against the winter elements

There’s lots to love about winter. Cosy knitwear, close evenings cuddled up on the couch with a luxurious scented candle burning in the background and indulgent slow cooked meals.

Dry, cracked lips are not one of the pleasures that come with the cold season. Wild winds, drying heaters and even amorous winter activities can leave your lips feeling dried out and looking it too.

Judicious application of a luscious lip balm will have them back on track in no time and protect against future damage too. You’re spoilt for choice, with plenty of high quality options on the market.

From rich salves that are worth their price tag, to lightweight pharmacy steals that we’re never without, these are the lip balms that ensure we’re always ready to pucker up.

Glow Recipe Plum Plump Gloss Balm, $40

This new release from Glow Recipe, a natural skincare line powered by real fruit extracts harnesses Kakadu plum, an antioxidant ingredient that also helps skin retain moisture. Use this one alone for glossy natural lips, or layer on top of your favourite lip colour for a high-shine finish.

kit: Wonder Balm, $22

This multipurpose balm has earnt a permanent spot in my handbag because it can be used on scaly patches all over the body. I use it most frequently on my lips and have found it particularly effective at soothing and healing any little cracks I occasionally get in the corner of my mouth during the depths of winter.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $36

Labelled as an overnight lip mask, this cult product is so wonderfully nourishing that it gets called on around the clock. Packed with nourishing properties like hydrating hyaluronic acid, brightening vitamin C, and antioxidants the thick formula forms a barrier over your lips to lock in moisture. The true sign it's a real winner? It is almost constantly sold out.

Sans [ceuticals] Lip Aid, $20

This velvety treatment dispatches a dual pronged approach in the quest for soft lips. Exfoliating Papaya extracts encourage scratchy dead cells to loosen, and a trio of nourishing calendula, argan and carrot oils heal and protect the fresh new cells below.

Maryse Treatment Balm, $44

Enriched with healing and antibacterial Manuka honey and plant concentrates such as rosehip, kawakawa and calendula, this nutrient dense balm from Aotearoa brand Maryse is a great example of their clean and authentic skincare line.

Lanolips 101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm, $22

A long time favourite with beauty editors, lanolin (a humectant that draws in moisture) and vitamin E work together in this rich ointment to keep lips extremely hydrated. It has no flavour or scent and can be used either as an intensive rescue remedy, or as a day-to-day balm (so your lips never get to the point of needing rescue). Pack this in your bag when flying or skiing.

Dior Addict Lip Glow, $70

This luxury tinted balm stick comes in a range of shades, from clear and rosy pinks through to cherry reds and warm browns. The shine here is subtle, but long-lasting. Think your lips but better, and glowier.

Avene Cicalfate Lip Balm, $22

This balm from French Pharmacy brand Avene has a unique creamy texture that feels silkier on the lips than most lip balms. It creates a coating on the lips that stands up to eating and drinking.

Standard Procedure Lipbalm SPF 50+, $15

Flavoured naturally with coconut, this vegan balm provides broad spectrum SPF 50+ protection to your lips, an area of the face often overlooked when considering sun safety.

The Beauty Chef Flora Fix Balm, $32

Camellia and rosehip oil, vitamin E, shea butter and bio-fermented coconut combine in this deeply restorative balm to deliver intensely moisturisation. The brand suggests you could also use this as an under eye balm.

Biossance Squalene + Rose Lip Balm, $47

Sugarcane-derived squalane is the hero product in the Biossance range because it's such an effective moisturising ingredient. In this vegan lip balm it’s supported by ceramides and hyaluronic acid that lock in that moisture and provide a subtle plumping effect. This balm is great one to use as a softening primer under lipstick or lip tints.