Why is everyone mad about 'blueberry milk' nails?

The milky washed blue manicure is the latest variation of the milky manicure trend.

“Just say baby blue,” wrote a commenter under one TikTok video about ‘blueberry milk nails’. “No colours anymore just a bunch of gibberish put together” one wrote under another.

The sheer blue-hued polish is the latest manicure trend popularised by social media and celebrity adoptees, as seen on the hands of Zendaya, Sabrina Carpenter, Hailey Bieber and Dua Lipa.

But many observers are questioning whether this trend is actually new or simply a rebranding of the baby blue nails of the late 90s. Also: what even is blueberry milk? Can you milk a blueberry?

Serena Maree, a nail educator based in Auckland, says that people critiquing the name don’t understand the lineage that this micro-trend descends from.

The name isn’t meant to denote a literal visual similarity to the milk of a blueberry, she says, but instead references the translucency of the shade, originating back to milk bath nails: creamy white nails that are neither opaque nor transparent, like watered down milk.

“Like if you pour some milk into a bowl,” explains Maree. “It's not going to be a pure white line along the side of the bowl, it's going to be ever so slightly translucent towards those edges.”

It’s not just blueberries getting bathed in dairy: strawberries and chocolate are other popular varietals. You can choose any opaque base shade and have it glazed over with dairy hued wash to give it the ‘milky’ bathed look.

Vyctorya Vo, founder of The Art of Nails, a chain of Auckland nail salons, thinks the blue version has gained momentum quickly “as it aligns perfectly with the [Northern Hemisphere] summer season and the current girly coquette trend.”

Indeed, North American beauty outlets have tapped it as the ‘It’ manicure of summer 2023. The soft tone connects to summery aesthetics: hydrangea or China blue shades tie in with the dainty cottage-core look, while aquamarine visually mimics coastal climes.

Vo says this spectrum of shades also holds appeal. “Whether you prefer a sheer look or a more opaque finish, blueberry milk nails are versatile and complement all skin tones.”

For those wanting to try to recreate the look faithfully, Vo recommends using the OPI colour It's a Boy, $22. “It has a beautiful creamy tone, adding a touch of elegance to your manicure.”

Aside from the aesthetic appeal, Maree says the trend offers a practical benefit too. “As it grows out, you still see the regrowth, but it's way less of a harsh line.”

While any qualified nail technician should be able to re-create the look using the products they already carry, if you prefer to DIY your manicures, Maree says the easiest way to achieve the look at home is to slightly dilute your polish.

“Get a pale-ish colour and mix a little bit of clear top coat with a light blue and apply it around the edges with a small makeup brush”

The frustrations with the slightly obscure trend feeds into wider discourse about the exponential speed with which beauty and fashion ‘micro-trends’ both gain popularity and are abandoned, fuelling waste.

Maree says this accelerated cycle comes about partly because beauty consumers have increased access to inspiration across the world. “You've got so many spaces to be exposed to people's different ideas of creativity.”

On TikTok, user @c.a.i.t.l.y.n hypothesised that rather than expanding our creativity, the trend of trends leads instead to conformity by way of rampant consumerism.

"A large portion of our sense of self and our sense of personal identity is constructed by the things that we consume and the way that we relate to them," she says.

"These products, who uses them, and even what we call them, like ‘blueberry milk’ nails, are being predetermined by marketing teams and yet these products and our relationship to them is becoming a kind of proxy for a sense of personality."

Others argue that we’re simply put a new milky wash on a decades old trend.

"Baby blue nails have been a thing since the 90s," TikTok user @thesashawhitney opined, "which is probably the last decade we saw any semblance of creativity and individuality when it comes to creative style and any type of fashion."