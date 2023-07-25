Be inspired by these celebrity beauty looks

Clumpy lashes, overdrawn lips and wedding looks were amongst our favourite beats this week.

Some were marking another trip around the sun, some the release of a new work project and others their nuptials.

This week the beauty looks that caught our eye were on the faces of celebrities who were celebrating.

There’s no right way to celebrate, so each took a different approach. Clumpy lashes, overdrawn lips and natural wedding day makeup combinations were amongst our favourite picks.

Scroll down to see four star-approved beauty looks you can try out for yourself, even if you’re just celebrating getting through the week.

Issa Rae

Vogue Issa Rae credits her perfect complexion to a potent 20% acid night serum.

Issa Rae’s skin always glows, so when the actor ran Vogue through her skincare routine and beauty secrets I paid full attention.

You won’t find me setting my alarm at 5am every morning to work out like she does, but I will try the Ole Henriksen Dewtopia™ 20% Acid Night Treatment, $105, that she applies before bed.“I have not had a pimple in a year and a half since using this – even period pimples,” she explains. If it’s good enough for President Barbie, it’s good enough for me.

Lana Condor

“I love lashes and I love a snatched look,” Lana Condor says in her interview with beauty publication Allure, released this week.

If you too love the sculpted look, you’re in luck as the glam team behind the shoot shared the products used to create it. Makeup artist Rachel Goodwin used Lashify Gossamer Lashes in A12 (try Ardell’s Double Individual lash clusters, $15 for a locally available alternative), Rare Beauty Cheek Bronzer in Happy Sol, $49, and B12 Sisley Phyto Lip Twist in Nude, $70.

Barbara Palvin

Wedding makeup isn’t a common source of day-to-day beauty inspiration, but Barbara Palvin’s “soft, natural makeup look” is unfiltered enough to recreate in your own day-to-day life, even if you're not a Victoria’s Secret model with a team of Armani Beauty makeup artists at your disposal.

Try a light diffusing foundation (they used the Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $118), a soft coral blush and a slightly over lined lip tinted in a pinky-nude shade.

Selena Gomez

All eyes were on Selena Gomez this weekend as she celebrated her 31st birthday. True to form the Rare Beauty mogul did not disappoint with the party appropriate beauty inspiration, ignoring the outdated ‘choose eyes or lips’ beauty mantra. She made the most of both, pairing a sultry smokey eye with an equally alluring overdrawn brown pout.

In another well judged ignoring of the ‘rules’, Gomez chose an intricate up-do to let her hair down in.