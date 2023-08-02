Harry Says: None of you have the courage to do a proper early 2000s look

"They’re wearing low-rise jeans, cute little tops, and gently sparkly eyeshadow. We were in huge Etnies skate shoes and foundation the colour of expired fake tan. There’s truly no comparison."

Opinion: Please envision me starting this column as Abe Simpson yelling at a cloud, because I’m about to start complaining about The Youth.

Worse yet, about fashion influencers and content creators. I know. Few have had the courage to tread this path.

However, I’m not giving them a hard time for being vain, or vapid, or image-obsessed. I’ve been called all that and worse for my own interest in style, and I always want to just wink and say, thank you so much for noticing. No, I’m annoyed that these online style enthusiasts won’t fully commit to the bit.

Y2K fashion has been back for some time now, and every time I see its modern iteration, I roll my eyes. None of these gorgeous young things have the courage to fully embrace how incredibly hideous fashion and beauty trends were as the calendar clicked over.

They're wearing low-rise jeans, cute little tops, and gently sparkly eyeshadow. We were in huge Etnies skate shoes and foundation the colour of expired fake tan. There's truly no comparison.

Really, I can’t blame them. We did look ridiculous. But I think that if you’re going to describe your look as Y2K-inspired, if you’re going to say you’re channelling our turn-of-the-millenium looks, you need to recognise there was more to it than Keira Knightley’s silver clubbing top in Bend it Like Beckham.

Please join me for a quick look back at the worst of the early 2000s in terms of makeup, and what I’d recommend doing instead. While I whinge about gals in their early 20s not faithfully recreating the era’s style, I have to admit, they have a point.

Foundation then: Maybelline Dream Matte Mousse in Honey Beige, no matter your skin tone. This had the texture and finish of a kitchen sponge left in the sink. People would reapply it in the school bathrooms at lunchtime. What orange-faced fools we were.

Foundation now: bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream, $67, or Flower Light Illusion Liquid Foundation, $14. One pricier, one fabulously affordable, both offer a light-reflecting but never shimmery sheer layer of coverage. Divine. I like to apply these with a fluffy brush for a lightweight finish.

Eyes then: Frosted shadow in one pastel shade from lash line to brow bone, applied with fingers. We were not about subtlety or blending.

Eyes now: RMS beauty Buriti Bronzer, $51, and Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara Washable, $35. Ok, I do still apply cream products like this bronzer with my fingers, but that’s the only similarity. It melts into the skin and gives the most beautiful wash of colour. And we all know Maybelline mascaras are top tier. This one gives a lengthy yet fluffy finish. Fab.

Lips then: Blistex in the tub, applied with a spatula. If you could part your lips without an audible pop, you weren’t wearing enough.

Lips now: Dermal Therapy Lip Balm, $7 and Rose Inc Cream Blush Refillable Cheek & Lip Colour, $54. Look, a simple chemist lip balm is still a must, but this one will actually hydrate your lips and improve their condition over time, rather than just drying them out and making you feel like you need to reapply every four minutes.

The Rose Inc product is blendable, brightening, and genuinely works on both lips and cheeks. My pick is the Foxglove shade: it’s rosy yet tawny, giving the suggestion of sun while still having a pink base. We could all use that kind of summery energy in these dark, short days of winter.