We tried this $22 moisturiser. Here's what we thought

What do a jury of everyday beauty lovers think of the supermarket moisturiser from New Zealand brand Frula?

In our new regular column We Tried, we’re asking real people to test beauty products out on themselves and share their honest thoughts. This week, we try Frula Beauty’s Super Hydrating Moisturiser, $22.

The New Zealand brand aims to deliver clean skincare "without the price tag or compromising on the quality." They say their Super Hydrating Moisturiser is formulated to provide “plumping hydration and a dewy glow."

We bought our own products from the local supermarket and asked four people to trial it for a week. Here are their genuine findings.

Ruby, 24

I have super sensitive skin, but it does tend to dry out so a decent moisturiser is super important. I like moisturisers that don’t have a fragrance and advertise themselves as being for sensitive skin. However, a lot of bottles lie about that (or they’ve just never met skin as sensitive as mine).

My go-to is Simple’s Hydrating Light Moisturiser, $15, as it is fragrance free, made of fairly basic ingredients, and kind of just feels like splashing water on your face.

I felt this was quite thick and it made my skin feel tighter (I don’t know if that’s possible or if I was having an allergic reaction, but I enjoyed it). I did not love the smell of it. It wasn’t overwhelming or bad, but it was more than I personally enjoy. It did absorb super quickly, which I’m a fan of as I don’t love feeling like a slug for too long.

It made my skin feel soft and fresh, and that feeling lasted for a large chunk of the day. Some days it helped calm irritated skin. I'd like to keep using it to see how my skin reacts with more regular use, but I am quite impressed to have found another moisturiser that doesn’t make my face go red.

I’d definitely recommend it for the sensitive skin girlies who don’t mind a bit of a fragrance. Even though I’m a cheapskate, I would probably pay up to $30 for this.

Supplied Pros: Affordable, hydrating yet lightweight, absorbs quickly. Cons: Doesn’t have SPF, contains fragrance.

Maxine, 32

I have what is mystically called ‘normal’ skin… it’s never been overly oily, dry or sensitive. However, since entering my 30s, I’ve become more interested in intense hydration - I can’t stand my skin feeling dry, and feel more alive and vibrant with super hydrated and nourished skin.

I generally look for something deeply nourishing, lightly or barely scented that gives me a lovely hydrated glow. I've been using La Roche Posay’s Ciclaplast Baume B5+, $20, which is super thick, hydrating and protective in the Wellington wind, though it does have a slight cast to it when you first apply it. My splurge product is Emma Lewisham’s 72hr Supernatural Face Crème Riche, $158, which I’ll buy occasionally for its deeply hydrating yet light formula.

This moisturiser has a really lovely texture - not too heavy or light, and glides onto the skin really nicely before absorbing quickly. It leaves the tiniest hint of ‘tack’ on the skin, but this goes away - I noticed that aloe vera is the first ingredient, I wonder if that has something to do with it. It has a strong tropical scent, Pina colada inspired?

I was surprised at how much I liked the lightweight texture. After 30 minutes my skin felt calm and nourished. After two hours: nicely hydrated. At the end of the day it could do with a top up. In the morning it was still nicely hydrated. I'd be happy to keep using this product if it wasn’t so heavily scented. I like that it’s NZ made, and without nasties. It’s a good backup option to have. I’d pay $20-25 for this.

Jade, 41

I have combination skin, but in winter I need more hydration as my skin gets dry and dull looking. I usually look for a nourishing night cream that gives maximum hydration, and that promises to reduce lines, wrinkles, age spots – you name it! My go-to is Trilogy's Replenishing Night Cream, $70.

I loved the colour of the packaging and size of the tube. I loved the smell, along with the good price point. After reading more about the product, I was impressed with the ingredients used. Kawakawa oil and Marula Seed Oil are both known for their amazing natural properties to health and well-being, so this was a great first impression.

I was pleasantly surprised about the texture, it was smooth and creamy, yet absorbed quickly into my skin. It left my face feeling soft and hydrated. It is a lighter cream than my normal brand, and perhaps at night I did feel my skin needed a bit more hydration. For the daytime though it was a fantastic consistency and didn’t make my skin feeling oily or shiny.

I would buy this product again and recommend it to my friends on the lookout for a cheap yet good skin care product that doesn’t break the bank. I would happily pay $20-$25.

Fenella, 66

I have dry skin. I use Skinfood moisturiser, which was a NZ brand but it has been discontinued. My main proviso for a moisturiser is that my very fussy face likes it, it has not liked most of the expensive brands.

I was not keen on the smell and found it slightly heavy on my skin, but the best thing was my face actually liked it and I didn’t feel like I needed more immediately after or during the day.

It's very economical, a little goes a long way. My face felt normal throughout the day. I'd pay $30 for this and I would keep using this but it needs SPF in it for NZ.