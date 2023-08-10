Harry Says: How to fake golden hour lighting with your makeup

“Over the years I’ve come to realise that my ideal makeup routine is essentially centred on trying to fake the golden hour glow.”

Harriet Pudney is a beauty aficionado and former Stuff journalist who lives in Melbourne.

OPINION: Did you know that there’s a difference between civil twilight and nautical twilight? I like to imagine a civil servant and a sailor arguing about this - they’ll never see eye to eye.

The definitions come down to geometry and the number of degrees the sun is below the horizon, which is all a bit too mathematical for me. Anyway, as charming as those names are, I’m more interested in the other side of sunset. The part that comes before.

If life was fair, we’d all have unlimited annual leave, travel would be free, and the only kind of lighting we’d ever appear in would be the soft, warm glow that precedes sunset. Photographers call it golden hour, and if you’ve got even a passing interest in either taking pictures or looking hot, you’ve noticed its effects.

There’s a saying in my family that you should never buy a farm in the afternoon; the slanting light will make the hills look too beautiful, and you’ll sign your life away without really thinking about whether it’s a good investment. The same principle explains why I tend to schedule first dates in the very early evening. I want to present myself in the literal best possible light.

Devastatingly, that’s not always possible, and over the years I’ve come to realise that my ideal makeup routine is essentially centred on trying to fake the golden hour glow. I want to look like I’ve been shot in soft focus, warm and radiant. The look is currently trending on social media. I feel like I’ve been training for this my whole life. It’s light, easy to achieve, and infinitely wearable.

You want to start with fresh, very well-hydrated skin. If you have an acid toner in your life, something with AHA or glycolic, now is your moment to use it.

Then, moisturise as usual, and top off with a couple of drops of something like the Salt By Hendrix Mermaid Face Oil, $52. Vitamin rich and blended from jojoba, sea buckthorn, argan, and rosehip oils, this is one to get around. That small bottle will last you forever.

Do your usual foundation and concealer, while keeping in mind that we’re looking for a lightweight, perfected base rather than a full coverage moment.

For blush, I’d be going for a liquid or cream option. The Stila Convertible Colour in Lilium, $45, is the kind of tawny, rosy pink you’ll see on a summer evening around 7pm, making it exactly the tone we’re going for. These couldn’t be easier to apply. Either tap on with your fingers or use a duo fibre brush for maximum blurring effect.

The rich, warm coppery tones of the Make Up For Ever Aqua Resist Smoky Shadow in Volcano, $42, are supremely flattering. Draw straight onto your eyelid and blend out with a fluffy brush until you get a diffused look. Since this is a pencil, it’s very easy to add definition at the lash line. Add half a tube of mascara and you’re good to go.

Last up we’re going to want a pretty, low-key lip colour. I’m going to suggest the new Kosas Wet Stick Moisture Lip Shine in Baby Rose, $44. This has the exact kind of sheer, sheeny finish you want to see, and it’s very comfortable on the lips. Those with a deeper skin tone may like to try Island High from the same range - it’s a warm, reddy brown and very, very pretty.

With that, you’re all set. Order yourself something cold and fizzy. You deserve it.