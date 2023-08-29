The social snobbery of getting botox

Becky Zhao is examined by her GP after suffering "intense" pain in her legs from cosmetic injections.

OPINION: Every so often, I forget how working in entertainment has rubbed off on me.

Up until last week, I’ve only ever made small, unthinking faux pas; like calling a very serious editor “babe” or greeting the armed police outside my apartment building with, “ooooh, strippers!” But last week, I stumbled over one of the biggest cultural trip wires there is.

I asked a boujee dinner party guest who did her excellently applied botox. I may as well have asked her how her threesome with her tennis coach went.

She blushed like someone had tipped Bordeaux over her face. And the whole table looked at me like I’d just whipped out a goat, lit some sacrificial candles, and started sawing off its head with the butter knife.

Now if you’re in a regular job (or media) then you treat botox like taking a Berocca daily. Just a normal part of the ageing process, babes. If you can afford it, do it. But if you cross the line from Country Road to Cos, all that goes out the window.

Oh, all these people, guys and girls, still get botox. You cannot disguise that waxed supermarket apple smooth forehead. They just don’t admit it. They’d rather be caught in Kmart than Caci Clinic. Hence why I managed to cause such a scandal; turns out this chick hadn’t told her husband that she got botox.

That caused a round of, “well, my wife’s never had it and she looks better than any of those Barbie dolls.” Then there was a lot of sniffing over how tacky it is. And much lamenting over how anti-ageing society is these days and how natural beauty is so much better. (All coming from people who buy $400 eye cream to slow down the natural ageing process they apparently love.)

Weird, huh? I mean, for a start, I hardly think it’s vanity that’s the real evil here.

I mean, sure, botox is a bit vain. But it’s also a commercialisation of the underlying human fear that we’re all slowly creeping towards old age, irrelevance, invisibility, lycra, blended food and death. And who wouldn’t want to soothe some little part of that terror by zapping your wrinkles and buying yourself the illusion of more time? God, I would.

But the real sin here isn’t vanity, it’s hypocrisy.

Now, I know that polite society really does love moral grandstanding. The higher up in the world you go, the more concerned you are with showing everyone how virtuous you are. (Is there a more middle class argument than arguing about email signatures?)

So I know why the Cos-classes want to be seen to be above things like botox and fillers. Plastic surgery is basically admitting that you’re shallow about how you look. And the posher you get, the more pure you want to seem.

But everyone knows that humans are always going to be shallow, petty and vain. Especially about how we look. You’re never going to cure it or climb above it or breed it out of yourselves. (And honestly, it’s not even a big sin in the scale of things. It hurts you more than it does others, which makes it an easy crime to forgive).

So why don’t we just admit we like looking hot and get over it? Why all the hand wringing and social snobbery and pretending otherwise? Isn’t it better to be honest with yourself? Rather than want something, secretly get it, and publicly decry it?

Besides, if we’re so concerned about moral purity, doesn’t it show way more consistency to admit that you’re a bit petty - and actually, you’re fine with that.