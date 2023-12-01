'They don't even know my story': First plus-size Miss Universe contestant hit back at trolls

The first plus-sized woman to compete in Miss Universe is clapping back at the cruel words of online trolls.

The 22-year-old Miss Nepal, Jane Dipika Garrett, placed in the top 20 out of 90 participants from around the world in the pageant that took place in El Salvador, US earlier this month.

“I came with a humble heart… but when I got on that stage, I got the loudest applause from the whole entire audience,” Garrett told Fox News.

“And that felt so good because it was like a breakthrough moment for me and for society that they see something different, that they see real size beauty,” she added.

However, the warm and positive response she received on the pageant stage was far from the reactions Garrett got on social media.

Garrett, who has a huge following on Instagram, said she often gets comments calling her “a whale” or telling her to “go to the gym” and accusing her of promoting obesity.

“They don't even know my story. They don't even know what I'm going through,” Garrett said.

The Miss Nepal title holder explained she has polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) – a condition that reportedly affects 5 – 10% of women of reproductive age in New Zealand.

When one has PCOS, the ovaries produce large amounts of testosterone and insulin, which can cause weight gain, acne, excessive hair growth and irregular menstrual cycles.

"Recently, I've gained a lot of weight because of my hormonal issues. And that's also really taken a toll on my mental health and my self-esteem, because I thought that I wasn't good enough or that I wasn't beautiful enough,” Garrett said.

“But I really had to get the validation for myself and learn how to have a positive mindset and to love myself despite not feeling my best self," she added.

Garrett also revealed that she struggled with her mental health and eating disorders during her teen years as she always tried to match the society-validated body type.

She said: "I would feel like I'm not good enough. I'm too big because I've always been naturally big-boned. The boys had naturally a bigger figure. I've always been curvy since I was a child.”

However, she has come a long way.

"It's about being confident in your own skin and accepting who you are, where you are at. So I had to really remove all of those messages that were coming from society as well as coming from my own mind. So I had to really brainwash myself again and accept who I am and love myself."