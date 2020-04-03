Coronavirus: How to make a protective facemask during lockdown

As parts of the world grapple with a shortage of face masks during the coronavirus pandemic, some savvy Kiwis are getting creative to fill the gap.

There's a growing number of seamstresses and hobby sewers around the country making their own face masks for general use.

It's important to note debates are ongoing as to whether the use of face masks is really necessary for the general public. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently found "some evidence" that improper use may be doing more harm than good, while a Canterbury doctor launched the #Masks4All campaign to encourage widespread use.

So if you're sitting at home, twiddling your thumbs while in lockdown, and have the necessary materials, here's some advice and information on how you can make your own:

HOW DO I MAKE ONE?

It doesn't take too long to make a mask - Wellington seamstress Andrea Houlihan has perfected production and can make one in 10 minutes.

To do so, you'll need a sewing machine (or a needle and thread) and scissors.

There is a bit of debate over what fabric is suitable for face masks, a guide from TLC Clothing Patterns - which calls their masks Face Undies - suggests the use of a light to medium weight woven fabric with a tight weave, a cotton/polyester blend, or cotton and linen. Outer material and lining is required, as is elastic.

Andrea Houlihan/Supplied Andrea Houlihan, a seamstress in Wellington, has started making protective face masks for her husband and his employees who are essential workers. She said it was important for workers to feel safe while visiting clients in their home during the coronavirus lockdown.

After consulting sewing experts, Houlihan says a filter needs to be included between the cotton outer layers to make the mask effective. She suggests the use of interfacing or tight cotton, such as quilting cotton. "The filter is the most important part."

"It has to be breathable, comfortable and it also has to do the job of being protective, it actually has to be able to do job," she says.

However, if you don't have any appropriate material for a filter, you could still make a mask, it just may not be as effective.

There are a number of tutorials floating around the internet. Houlihan follows one created by US seamstress Mimi G Style.

You can see TLC Clothing Pattern's easy-to-follow guide here.

Equipment needed:

Sewing machine (or needle and thread if you don't have a machine)

Scissors

Measuring tape

Materials needed (based on TLC Clothing Patterns' guide):

Material (light to medium weight woven fabric with a tight weave/cotton polyester/cotton and linen) A 20cm wide strip of a piece of fabric that's 114cm long will make three. The same amount was needed for lining/filters)

Elastic (two 20cm long pieces with a recommended width of 6mm)

Andrea Houlihan/Supplied Here is one of the masks Andrea Houlihan from Wellington has made for essential service IT workers.

WILL IT PROTECT ME FROM THE VIRUS?

A 2013 study published in Disaster Medicine and Public Health Preparedness found homemade masks aren't as effective as surgical masks when it comes to stopping droplet transmission from infected wearers.

"Both masks significantly reduced the number of microorganisms expelled by volunteers, although the surgical mask was three times more effective in blocking transmission than the homemade mask," the authors wrote.

They recommended homemade masks be used as a last resort but said they are better than having no protection at all.

Houlihan decided to make some to give her husband and his colleagues peace of mind and protection while visiting clients' homes during lockdown.

"The feedback from the staff has been really good."

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF The jury is still out as to whether the general public should be wearing face masks while out and about during lockdown.

HOW DO I WEAR IT CORRECTLY?

The incorrect use of face masks is one of the main reasons microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles doesn't think they're necessary for the general public. She previously told Stuff she witnessed people at the supermarket constantly fiddling with them, which compromised their effectiveness.

WHO issued some guidance around how to effectively wear a face mask.

It needs to cover your nose and mouth with no gaps between your face and the mask, users shouldn't touch it once it's on, and as soon as it's damp it should be replaced, if it is a single-use mask.

Here's the video from the WHO explaining how to wear a medical mask correctly.

Most of the homemade masks are reusable and, depending on their construction, can be put in the washing machine.

DO I REALLY NEED TO BE WEARING ONE?

The jury is still out as to whether the general public should be wearing face masks while out and about during lockdown.

Previous advice from the WHO suggested only ill people and healthcare workers wear them, not general members of the public.

The information from the Ministry of Health is the same.

On its website, it said "most people" in the community didn't require the use of face masks, but people showing symptoms of acute respiratory infection did.

International reviews are underway looking into the effectiveness of mask use among the general public. The ministry is closely monitoring such work from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is looking at whether wearing them will help cut transmission.

The director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said on Thursday: "There's some suggestion that routine wearing of face masks by people when they're out in public may help reduce the transmission, for example if they are asymptomatic."

Research shows the current coronavirus strain is almost three times more infectious than the common flu, and the virus' incubation period means some may not present symptoms for two days.

Wiles said on Friday she didn't think it was necessary for Kiwis to wear them at this time, but those worried and who have access to masks could if they wish.

CAN I JUST BUY ONE?

It might be tough getting your hands on a mask from a pharmacy as many sold out before the country moved into lockdown.

Purchasing them online from international retailers is a possibility, but New Zealanders were previously warned of companies offering inferior products for a significant price and scamming customers.