Coronavirus: I made my own non-medical fabric face mask, but will I use it?

The lack of dramatic increases in confirmed coronavirus cases across New Zealand is "encouraging", according to the director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. But we're not out of the woods yet.

Every day new advice and information is given from health officials here and around the world on how we can protect ourselves during the pandemic. However, one of the options that is dividing experts around the world is the use of face masks.

Some think face masks can do more harm than good, while others see it as a way to protect your peers.

The only time I leave my inner-city apartment in Wellington is to get some fresh air on almost empty streets and to go to the supermarket.

I haven't worn a face mask, and didn't have any plans to after hearing advice from experts in New Zealand including microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles. But after researching how to make one, I decided to test my skills to see if I could do it.

WHAT ARE THE DIFFERENT TYPES OF MASKS?

To begin, it's important to explain the differences between the various masks available and being used around New Zealand and the world.

There are three main types of masks being used - N95 respirator masks, surgical masks with elastic loops and homemade non-medical face masks. They vary in effectiveness and it's important to consider health advice in choosing whether to make or use one.

N95 masks filter out about 95 per cent of airborne particles, single-use surgical masks made from non-woven fabrics can stop larger droplets and should be discarded after use, while homemade fabric masks - or non-medical fabric masks - made from cotton or linen can help stop some respiratory droplets spreading and can be washed and re-used, or discarded.

A 2013 study published in Disaster Medicine and Public Health Preparedness found homemade masks aren't as effective as surgical masks when it comes to stopping droplet transmission from infected wearers.

"Both masks significantly reduced the number of microorganisms expelled by volunteers, although the surgical mask was three times more effective in blocking transmission than the homemade mask," the authors wrote.

They recommended homemade masks be used as a last resort but said they are better than having no cover at all.

The Ministry of Health in New Zealand isn't advising the wider public to wear masks of any kind - surgical or non-medical fabric masks - while running essential errands. On its website it says, in general, while face masks can reduce the spread of infection, they're not recommended for "most people" in the community.

The advice from the World Health Organisation (WHO) is the same. On its website, it recommends only people who are showing symptoms of coronavirus or caring for patients to wear masks. "There is a world-wide shortage of masks, so WHO urges people to use masks wisely."

It previously noted "some evidence" that improper use of face masks may be doing more harm than good.

Shortages of medical masks such as N95 respirators are being experienced around the world. However, New Zealand appears to have an appropriate supply. The director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield previously said 41 million new masks are being imported in the next six weeks and could be directed from district health boards to the general public.

Brittney Deguara/Stuff Stuff reporter Brittney Deguara tried making her own face mask.

PATTERN AND INSTRUCTIONS

I used the face undies pattern created by Deanna Forsyth from TLC Clothing Patterns. The instructions are easy to follow, but as I didn't have a printer, I traced the pattern onto a piece of paper from my tablet and made it to scale using the test square provided.

I traced out the pattern, measured the sides and gathered my materials - scissors, cotton fabric and elastic, as well as my sewing machine.

I drew the rough outline of mask on the back of the material and cut it out with a seam allowance.

Brittney Deguara/Stuff I traced out the pattern, measured the sides and gathered my materials - scissors, cotton fabric and elastic, as well as my sewing machine.

Forsyth noted that although this pattern is appropriate for beginners, it does require the use of a sewing machine to put together.

Once I had four pieces (two for the outer layer and two for the lining) I started sewing.

I didn't have any lining or interfacing to act as a filter, so I used an additional piece of the cotton to act as the lining. Forsyth suggested this or perhaps pillowcases, sheets or old cotton shirts for the lining, but not knit fabrics.

ASSEMBLY

Assembling the pieces of fabric is quite easy. I used a straight stitch to join the two pieces together, and then a zigzag stitch on the reverse side to reinforce it. I repeated these steps on the lining.

Brittney Deguara/Stuff Stitching the outer piece and the lining together was one of the easier tasks.

Next I had to sew the two panels together and turn it inside out. From here I cut the elastic (the pattern asked for 21cm pieces each, however, this ended up being a bit big for me), sewed the ends together, and connected it to the mask.

Forsyth said sewing the seam around the nose and putting in the elastic are the most difficult parts to complete.

Brittney Deguara/Stuff Pieces of cotton fabric and elastic were the main materials required.

HOW DID IT TURN OUT?

I've been sewing for nine years and have a good fabric stash on hand at all times, so I found the whole process relatively easy.

Overall, the mask turned out great, but it felt a little loose at the bottom (perhaps a nod to my rushed assembly). From start to finish, it took me about 20 minutes to complete.

If you Google 'homemade face mask' you'll return thousands of results, but I found this pattern and video tutorial quite easy to follow.

WILL I USE IT?

Despite the #Masks4All movement that has kicked off in New Zealand, the widespread use of masks among the general public is not yet advised by the Ministry of Health.

"For most people in the community, PPE such as face masks are not recommended," the information on the ministry's website read.

Brittney Deguara/Stuff The finished product.

While several countries are changing their stance on the use of masks - Austria has made it compulsory for people entering supermarkets to wear masks - the jury is still out in New Zealand.

The WHO isn't promoting the use of face masks for healthy people, however, there is an exception for those taking care of someone suspected of having coronavirus.

Going off the advice from the Ministry of Health, my mask-wearing habits will not change. This mask will most likely sit in a safe place until the ministry says its necessary to wear one.

For those who chose to wear masks while running errands or getting fresh air during lockdown, it is important to learn how to wear it and remove it properly.