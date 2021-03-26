The Life Edit: Our five favourite moisturisers

Autumn's on the way, and it's bringing those southerlies and dry, chilly mornings that leave our skin parched with it.

A good moisturiser is a gal's and guy's best friend, protecting our skin from the elements, sun damage, and ageing.

We got some of our favourite folks to give us the skinny on their favourite moisturisers. Each one of the list is tried and tested through daily use by ordinary folks, just like you.

So here are our five favourite moisturisers right now:

Olay, Complete UV365 Daily Moisturizer, SPF 30, Sensitive, $25.49

LIFE/Supplied “I have used Olay for about 36 years... it’s my go-to moisturiser most of the time.”

I have used Olay for about 36 years. Back in the day it was pink and called Ulan, and I pestered my Nana till she bought me a bottle to match hers. I graduated to the SPF version in my late teens and have used it almost every day since. It’s lightweight, inexpensive, and I haven’t had any sun damage for years. While I use a higher SPF under moisturiser in the summer, this is my go-to facial moisturiser most of the time. – Kylie Klein Nixon

Trilogy Organic Rose Hip Oil, $33.59

Supplied “The best thing about it is how it leaves me feeling plump-faced and fresh in the morning.”

Like the delicate flower I am, my skin needs a big drink at the end of the day. I love this oil because my skin just soaks it up. It’s jam packed with all the antioxidants we need, as well as omega fatty acids 3, 6 and 9. But the best thing about it is how it leaves me feeling plump-faced and fresh in the morning. It’s fragrance free, and you only need three or four drops to do your whole face, neck and (hot tip) the beds of your nails to stop cuticles splitting ever again. I use it as a nighttime moisturiser, but you can also use it serum during the day, under your usual moisturiser or SPF. – Kylie Klein Nixon

Antipodes Vanilla Pod Hydrating Cream, $59

Supplied “I like a moisturiser I can use liberally and that instantly makes my face feel less tight, and my skin fed and watered.”

My skin always leans towards being dry but particularly as we head into the colder months. So I like a moisturiser I can use liberally and that instantly makes my face feel less tight, and my skin fed and watered. This does just that without breaking the bank. I’m not a fan of heavily scented anything, so this product’s delicate vanilla and honey smell sits well with me. It’s light, so absorbs quickly which is a good fit for my time-strapped mornings where I can’t wait long before applying make-up on top. It gets another tick for being vegetarian. – Colleen O’Hanlon

Rawkanvas, The Foundation: Flawless Retinol & Vitamin C lotion, $89

Supplied “My skin feels hydrated and plump in the morning.”

As someone who is battling adult acne, I'll try anything to get it under control. But now in my mid-30s I find natural, organic products are kinder to my skin. I love this retinol and vitamin C moisturiser because it isn't too drying like other retinol products. It seems to be doing a good job of keeping my spots under control, and bonus points because the vitamin C is helping the pigmentation scars resulting from my over-enthusiastic and ill-advised picking. My skin feels hydrated and plump in the morning. - Trupti Biradar

Baume 27 - Cosmetics 27, $186

Supplied “Baume 27 from Cosmetics 27 is a luxurious, buttery cream that repairs, nourishes and hydrates, balancing and plumping my precarious autumnal epidermis from the first use.”

On 24 March 2020 (which you may remember as our last day of freedom before we entered Alert Level 4) I made an impulse purchase which I high-fived myself for making for the following six weeks. Baume 27 from Cosmetics 27 is a luxurious, buttery cream that repairs (at cellular level apparently), nourishes and hydrates, balancing and plumping my precarious autumnal epidermis from the first use. My skin felt soft and healthy; my only regret was not having anyone in my bubble to show it off to. Baume 27 is the single reason I was happy to appear on Zoom calls foundation-free. It’ll hurt the pocket a little, but it’s worth the investment. - Sarah Moore